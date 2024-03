Dragicevic signs with Seattle

The Seattle Kraken have signed Tri-City Americans defenceman Lukas Dragicevic to a three-year entry-level contract.

Dragicevic was the 57th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

In 66 games this year, Dragicevic recorded 50 points while his 14 goals were one shy of his previous career high set in 2022-23. That year, Dragicevic also had 75 points while his 157 career points with the Americans are the fourth most by a defenceman in franchise history.

Dragicevic has also represented Canada internationally where he won a bronze medal at the U18 Worlds last August.