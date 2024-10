Dr. Oetker’s Giuseppe Pizzeria joins CHL as an Official Partner

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to welcome Dr. Oetker’s Giuseppe Pizzeria as an official partner, which includes Giuseppe Pizzeria becoming the Official Frozen Pizza of the CHL. As part of this new partnership, Dr. Oetker’s Giuseppe Pizzeria will serve as an associate partner of the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada and the 2025 Memorial Cup. Giuseppe Pizzeria will also work alongside the CHL to promote its brand with TV-visible signage and in-arena branding inside arenas across the CHL’s Member Leagues (Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League) along with at both of the CHL’s national events: the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge and the 2025 Memorial Cup.

Since launching in 2015, Dr. Oetker’s Giuseppe Pizzeria has supported local communities and minor hockey across the country. Believing in the power of great teammates, Giuseppe Pizzeria has celebrated minor hockey clubs and towns that are built on the foundation of great teamwork through their Practice with a Pro contest – a program that will once again be launched for the 2024-25 season.

Next spring, Giuseppe Pizzeria will be sending one lucky minor hockey team to Rimouski, Québec, for the 2025 Memorial Cup, where they will be joined at a special practice by one more teammate – WHL alumnus and Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla. Minor hockey teams from communities across Canada are encouraged to enter this one-of-a-kind contest at giuseppepracticewithapro.com starting from November 4, 2024, through to February 28, 2025.

In addition to this contest, Giuseppe Pizzeria will host game nights in more than a dozen cities across the CHL, including five markets in each of the Western Hockey League (Vancouver Giants, Kelowna Rockets, Saskatoon Blades, Edmonton Oil Kings, and Calgary Hitmen), the Ontario Hockey League (London Knights, Kitchener Rangers, Guelph Storm, Oshawa Generals, and Brampton Steelheads), and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (Gatineau Olympiques, Halifax Mooseheads, Moncton Wildcats, Rimouski Océanic, and Sherbrooke Phoenix). During those game nights, their mascot Giuseppe will be in attendance to encourage youth hockey teams to share how their team has the greatest teammates.

“Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria is about bringing everyone to the table. With our CHL teammate, we are developing leaders who share this sentiment both on and off the ice. The Giuseppe Practice with a Pro contest rewards Canadian youth who make an impact in their community by exemplifying service, teamwork, and inclusiveness,” said Indresh Kohli, Executive Head of Marketing, Dr. Oetker Canada Ltd. “We are excited about expanding our partnership and providing youth hockey teams across the country the chance to win a once in a lifetime opportunity to practice with hockey legend Jarome Iginla. We look forward to another winning year of the Giuseppe Practice with a Pro program with the CHL and its Member Leagues.”

“We are proud to welcome Dr. Oetker’s Giuseppe Pizzeria on board as an official partner of the CHL,” said Ryan Hudecki, Vice-President of Partnerships for the CHL. “We are thrilled to partner with a brand like Dr. Oetker’s Giuseppe Pizzeria, which has supported hockey in Canada for the better part of the last decade. We are excited to work alongside them to deepen that connection and support programming like the Practice with a Pro contest that helps create one-of-kind experiences for our fans.”

Serving as the CHL’s championship event, the Memorial Cup is a four-team round-robin tournament played among the champions of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), along with a host team. The 105th edition of the Memorial Cup is scheduled to take place from May 22 to June 1, 2025, in Rimouski, and it will mark the return of the Memorial Cup to the province of Québec for the first time in 10 years. As hosts, the Rimouski Océanic will be one of four teams to participate in it alongside this season’s playoff champion from each of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL.

Later this fall, on November 26 in London and November 27 in Oshawa, the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada is a new two-game series that will feature many of the best prospects set to be chosen at the 2025 NHL Draft. This event will see the top first-year NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL’s Member Leagues – WHL, OHL & QMJHL – face off against those from the U.S. National Under-18 Team over two games. Tickets for both games of the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge are now available online for purchase (Game 1 – London; Game 2 – Oshawa).