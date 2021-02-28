Defending WHL Player of the Year Adam Beckman returning to Chiefs

The WHL’s leading scorer from 2019-20 is on his way back to the Spokane Chiefs.

The AHL’s Iowa Wild announced on Saturday afternoon that Adam Beckman had returned to the Spokane Chiefs to prepare for the start of the WHL’s U.S. Division season, which is set to begin Thursday, March 18.

Beckman, a 19-year-old product of Saskatoon, Sask., saw action in seven AHL games, tallying three points (2G-1A), with the Iowa Wild, affiliate of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild.

The 6-foot-1, 179-pound forward was selected by Minnesota in the third round (75th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

After hearing his name called in the NHL Draft, Beckman lit up the WHL for an encore as he exploded for 107 points (48G-59A) in 63 games during the COVID-19 shortened 2019-20 season. The incredible performance earned Beckman the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year, the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the WHL’s Top Scorer, and a place on the WHL’s Western Conference First All-Star Team.

Originally selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round (96th overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft, Beckman has skated in 132 career WHL games, recording 169 points (80G-89A).

Beckman and the Chiefs are scheduled to open the 2020-21 WHL season on Friday, March 19 when they visit the Seattle Thunderbirds.