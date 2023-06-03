Connor Bedard makes history as the best from the CHL are recognized at CHL Awards

It was a historic afternoon at the 2023 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Awards for Connor Bedard. The Regina Pats forward took home the CHL’s Top Prospect Award presented by Kubota Canada, Top Scorer Award, and David Branch Player of the Year Award presented by Kia Canada — marking the first time in CHL history that a skater has won all three of these awards in the same season since the introduction of the CHL’s Top Scorer award in 1994.

The 17-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., was also the first to take home three prizes at the CHL Awards since Connor McDavid achieved the feat as a member of the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters in 2015 (David Branch Player of the Year, Top Prospect & Scholastic Player of the Year awards).

Ranked No. 1 on the NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American skaters ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard had a season for the ages. He led all CHL skaters in goals (71), points (143), shots on goal (360), and points per game (2.51) in 57 regular-season games this past season.

He also scored 10 goals and 20 points in seven postseason games for Regina in its first-round playoff loss to Saskatoon — making him the first Western Hockey League player since 2012 to score 10 or more goals in a single playoff series.

Saturday’s full list of winners from the CHL Awards and its nominees can be found below.

David Branch Player of the Year Award presented by Kia Canada

Winner: Connor Bedard (Regina Pats)

Finalists: Matthew Maggio (Windsor Spitfires), Jordan Dumais (Halifax Mooseheads)

Named in honour of OHL Commissioner David Branch, the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award presented by Kia Canada is presented to the player judged to be the most outstanding in the Canadian Hockey League. The 2022-23 recipient of this award was Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats, who led all CHL skaters with 143 points during the regular season, including a CHL-leading 71 goals. Ultimately, Bedard was the first Western Hockey League player in 27 years to top 140 points during the regular season.

Defenceman of the Year Award

Winner: Olen Zellweger (Kamloops Blazers)

Finalists: Pavel Mintyukov (Ottawa 67s), Tristan Luneau (Gatineau Olympiques)

The CHL Defenceman of the Year Award is presented annually to the top defenceman in the Canadian Hockey League. This year’s recipient was Olen Zellweger of the Kamloops Blazers. The Anaheim Ducks prospect led all CHL defencemen with 32 goals in 55 games this season. Meanwhile, his 80 points and 1.45 point per game average during the 2022-23 campaign ranked second among defencemen in the CHL, trailing only Tristan Luneau of the Gatineau Olympiques in both of those categories.

Goaltender of the Year Award presented by Real Canadian Superstore

Winner: Nathan Darveau (Victoriaville Tigres)

Finalists: Thomas Milic (Seattle Thunderbirds), Domenic DiVincentiis (North Bay Battalion)

The CHL Goaltender of the Year Award presented by Real Canadian Superstore is presented annually to the top goaltender in the Canadian Hockey League. This year’s winner was Nathan Darveau of the Victoriaville Tigres. The 20-year-old was the second busiest goaltender in the CHL this season facing a league-high 1625 shots. Darveau stopped 1509 of them to lead all CHL goalies with a .929 save percentage (minimum 30 games played). His 2.34 goals against average was ranked second among QMJHL goalies this season.

Rookie of the Year Award

Winner : Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Finalists: Ryder Ritchie (Prince Albert Raiders), Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

The CHL Rookie of the Year Award is presented annually to the top rookie in the Canadian Hockey League. This year’s recipient was Maxim Massé of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. Playing in all 68 games for the Saguenéens, Massé finished second among rookies in the CHL in both goals (29) and points (65) this season. The third overall pick of the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft was a timely scorer leading all CHL rookies with six game-winning goals this season.

Top Scorer Award

Winner: Connor Bedard (Regina Pats)

Finalists: Matthew Maggio (Windsor Spitfires), Jordan Dumais (Halifax Mooseheads)

The CHL Top Scorer Award is presented annually to the highest-scoring player in the Canadian Hockey League. This past season’s winner was Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats. In 57 regular season games this season, Bedard was held off the scoresheet on just five occasions. In total, Bedard tallied nine hat tricks during the 2022-23 season, two of which were four-goal performances. The Pats forward also recorded 38 multi-point outings over the course of this past season.

Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award

Winner: Dave Cameron (Ottawa 67s)

Finalists: Brennan Sonne (Saskatoon Blades), Stéphane Julien (Sherbrooke Phoenix)

Named in recognition of former Ottawa 67s head coach and the CHL’s all-time winningest coach Brian Kilrea, the Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award is presented annually to the Canadian Hockey League’s top coach. This year’s recipient was Dave Cameron of the Ottawa 67s. In just his second season with the 67s, Cameron led Ottawa to an OHL-best record of 51-12-3-2 for a franchise-record 107 points this past season. His 67s also allowed a CHL-low 171 goals this season, and his team’s penalty kill operated at 84.1 percent — good for second-best in the CHL.

Top Draft Prospect Award presented by Kubota Canada

Winner: Connor Bedard (Regina Pats)

Finalists: Colby Barlow (Owen Sound Attack), Ethan Gauthier (Sherbrooke Phoenix)

The CHL Top Draft Prospect Award presented by Kubota Canada is presented annually to the top prospect eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft. This year’s recipient was Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats. This past season, from September 24, 2022 to February 1, 2023, the 17-year-old enjoyed a 35-game point streak where he recorded a total of 90 points over that span. Since 2020, when he became the first-ever player to be granted exceptional status in the WHL, Bedard has skated in 134 career regular season games, collecting 271 points (134G, 137A) along the way.

Sportsman Player of the Year Award

Winner: Evan Vierling (Barrie Colts)

Finalists: Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors ), Attilio Biasca (Halifax Mooseheads)

The CHL Sportsman Player of the Year Award is presented annually to the player judged to be the most sportsmanlike player among the CHL’s 60 clubs. This year’s winner was Evan Vierling of the Barrie Colts. The 20-year-old finished this season with a career-high 95 points (35 G, 60 A) while only collecting 14 penalty minutes. He was just the ninth player in Barrie Colts history to record 60 assists in a single season. Vierling is the first player from the Colts to win this award since it was first given out in 1990.

Scholastic Player of the Year Award

Winner: Colby Barlow (Owen Sound Attack)

Finalists: Quinn Mantei (Brandon Wheat Kings), Julien Béland (Rimouski Oceanic)

The CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award is presented annually to the CHL player who is best able to combine success on the ice with success in the classroom. This year’s was Colby Barlow of the Owen Sound Attack. As the first recipient of this award from Owen Sound, Barlow finished this past year with an overall average of 93 percent across his Grade 12 University-level courses. On the ice, Barlow led the Attack with 79 points this season. Ranked 12th on the NHL Central Scouting’s final list of North American players eligible for this year’s NHL Draft, Barlow tallied 12 game-winning goals this season, which placed him in a tie for the CHL lead with Jordan Dumais of the Halifax Mooseheads.

Humanitarian of the Year Award

Winner: Dalyn Wakely (North Bay Battalion)

Nominees: Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers), Cam Squires (Cape Breton Eagles)

The CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award is presented to the CHL player judged to have made the most notable contribution to his community. This year’s recipient was Dalyn Wakely of the North Bay Battalion. Through his Wake’s Sake initiative, Wakely and his Battalion teammates worked at a community kitchen every Tuesday from November through the end of the regular season to prepare and serve meals to the city’s homeless and low-income populations. Additionally, the Wake’s Sake initiative held monthly donation drives to benefit underserved populations in the region, raising a final tally of $2,100 in monetary donations for the Gathering Place. Over 600 winter coats, 450 mitts and gloves, 400 hats, and more than 2,000 hygiene products were also generously donated by Battalion fans at the North Bay Memorial Gardens as part of Wakely’s initiative.

