Colts’ Williamson becomes seventh OHL coach to reach 1,000 games

Barrie Colts head coach and general manger Marty Williamson coached his 1000th Ontario Hockey League regular-season game on Friday when the Barrie Colts took on the Mississauga Steelheads, falling 5-4 on a late goal by defenceman Parker Von Richter.

Williamson joins a select group by becoming the seventh coach in OHL history to reach the 1000 game milestone. The six other coaches include Brian Kilrea, Bert Templeton, Dale Hunter (London Knights), George Burnett, Stan Butler (Erie Otters) and Larry Mavety.

“The entire Colts organization would like to congratulate Marty on this amazing milestone,” said Colts president and owner Howie Campbell. “After losing our dear friend Dale Hawerchuk, Marty was the man I looked to right away. We have always had a special relationship and we are thrilled he is part of the Colts family again and look forward to many more milestones in his career.”

Williamson first joined the Colts for the 2004-05 season where he would go on to coach the next five seasons in Barrie before joining the Niagara IceDogs for six years. After a tenure as the head coach of the Brock University men’s hockey program, Williamson rejoined the Colts in 2021-22 where he took over as both the general manager and head coach.

Since rejoining the Colts, Williamson has become the winningest coach in Barrie Colts history and hit 500 career wins on November 19, 2022. Williamson is looking to keep his active streak of never missing the playoffs alive. The Colts have rallied to currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference entering tonight’s action.