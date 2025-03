#CHLStats: London Knights’ HC Dale Hunter becomes second head coach in CHL history to reach 1,000 career wins

Following a 3-2 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs on Friday night at Canada Life Place, London Knights head coach Dale Hunter achieved another major milestone in his illustrious coaching career. With this latest win, Hunter became just the second head coach in OHL and CHL history to win 1,000 regular-season contests, following in the footsteps of the legendary Brian Kilrea, who accumulated 1,194 career victories as the head coach of the Ottawa 67’s.

Over his career, the London Knights’ bench boss has put together an impressive resume. In October 2023, the 64-year-old from Petrolia, Ont., secured his 908th career coaching win to push him ahead of the late Bert Templeton for sole possession of second place on both the OHL’s and CHL’s all-time list. He now stands 194 victories shy of tying Kilrea for the record in both leagues (see Top-10 All-Time CHL Coaching Rankings below).

Thanks to Friday’s victory against the Frontenacs, the London Knights are now just one win away from becoming the first team in the CHL to reach the 50-win plateau this season. If they were to reach 50 wins in 2024-25, it would mark the seventh time during Dale Hunter’s coaching tenure with the Knights that the club has achieved the feat (the current six are 2003-04, 2004-05, 2006-07, 2012-13, 2015-16, & 2023-24). Hunter has also never missed the playoffs with the Knights, having led London to the postseason in each of his 23 seasons as head coach.

In addition to the victories he has racked up, the 2003-04 CHL Coach of the Year recipient has helped shape the London Knights into one of the most successful franchises not just in the OHL, but also among the CHL’s 60 clubs.

Since becoming the team’s head coach in 2001-02, Hunter has led the Knights to four OHL championship titles (2005, 2013, 2016, and 2024) and won two Memorial Cup trophies (2005 & 2016). Among those championship-winning teams was the 2005 edition of the London Knights, who were voted the CHL Team of the Century following a fan vote in celebration of the 100th edition of the Memorial Cup in 2018.

Since 2000, no head coach across the CHL has won more league titles than Hunter (who has four J. Ross Robertson Cups as OHL Champions). Additionally, his two Memorial Cups in the 21st century (2005 and 2016) are rank tied for the most of any bench boss over that stretch, alongside former Québec Remparts head coach Patrick Roy (2006 & 2023) and former Windsor Spitfires head coach Bob Boughner (2009 & 2010).

Having made four career trips to the Memorial Cup (2005, 2013, 2016 & 2024) with his London Knights, Hunter has also won 13 games at the CHL’s championship event (13-7 record) during his coaching career, which is the most of any coach since 2000, and ranks second all-time behind only Don Hay who went 14-4 with the Kamloops Blazers and Vancouver Giants.

During his time behind the bench, Hunter has also helped the London Knights carry on a CHL record at the NHL Draft, as one Knights’ player has been chosen by an NHL club over a CHL-record 56 consecutive drafts dating back to 1969.

Having coached in 1,490 regular-season contests with the OHL’s London Knights after Friday’s win over Kingston, Hunter has accrued a record of 1000 wins, 390 losses, 17 ties, and 83 overtime/shootout losses over his career.

ALL-TIME CHL COACHES WINS’ LIST (as of 10 p.m. ET on March 7, 2025)

Brian Kilrea (Ottawa 67’s / OHL) – 1,194 Dale Hunter* (London Knights / OHL) – 1000 Bert Templeton (Hamilton Fincups / St. Catharines Fincups / Niagara Falls Flyers / North Bay Centennials / Barrie Colts / Sudbury Wolves / OHL) – 907 Stan Butler (Oshawa Generals / Prince George Cougars / Brampton Battalion / North Bay Battalion / Erie Otters / OHL & WHL) – 822 George Burnett (Niagara Falls Thunder / Guelph Storm / Oshawa Generals / Belleville Bulls / Hamilton Bulldogs / OHL) – 774 Don Hay (Kamloops Blazers / Tri-City Americans / Vancouver Giants / WHL) – 752 Ken Hodge (Edmonton Oil Kings / Portland Winterhawks / WHL) – 742 Don Nachbaur* (Seattle Thunderbirds / Tri-City Americans / Spokane Chiefs / Wenatchee Wild / WHL) – 713 Larry Mavety (Belleville Bulls / Kingston Raiders / Kingston Frontenacs / OHL) – 658 Yanick Jean* (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / Prince Edward Island Rocket / Victoriaville Tigres / QMJHL) – 630

*denotes active head coach

A COMPARISON OF COACHING GREATS – BRIAN KILREA & DALE HUNTER

Brian Kilrea (1974-85, 1986-2009 with the Ottawa 67’s of the OHL): 2,157 games, 1,194 wins, 771 losses, 153 ties, 39 overtime-shootout losses.

Dale Hunter (2001-25 with the London Knights of the OHL): 1,490 games, 1000 wins, 390 losses, 17 ties, 83 overtime/shootout losses.