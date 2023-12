CHLGOTW: Peterborough vs. Guelph — Five to watch

The final CHL Game of the Week of 2023 sees the Guelph Storm (17-12-2) host the Peterborough Petes (14-11-4).

Four-time OHL champs Guelph enter tonight in third place in the OHL’s Midwest Division and own the fifth best winning percentage (.581) in the Western Conference. With Matthew Poitras making the Boston Bruins’ opening night roster, the Storm lost its biggest offensive weapon and it’s hindered their goalscoring ability as the club’s 93 goals are the fourth fewest in the OHL. Jett Luchanko, a prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft, has stepped up while overage captain Braeden Bowman has played at a point-per-game pace this year.

However, defensively the club shines; their 87 goals against are the fewest in the league as Brayden Gillespie and Damian Slavik have formed a strong tandem between the pipes.

The Storm will be looking to advance past the first round of the OHL playoffs later this season, a feat they haven’t achieved since they won it all in 2019.

Peterborough sit third in the East Division three games above .500 but enter tonight’s tilt in the midst of a tough stretch that has seen them go 2-8-0 in their last 10.

Scoring goals has been the biggest issue for the Petes; their 88 are the fewest in the OHL but it comes a year after they lost their top four point-getters in J.R. Avon (PHI), Brennan Othmann (NYR), Tucker Robertson (SEA) and Chase Stillman (NJ) to pro hockey. However, defence has won them games in 2023-24 as they rank seventh in goals against with Zachary Bowen and Liam Sztuska both holding save percentages north of .900.

Last year, Peterborough went on a Cinderella-like run that saw them claim a first OHL title since 2006.

Owen Beck (MTL) won’t be in the lineup for Peterborough tonight after he was named to Canada’s 2024 World Juniors roster earlier this week. Cam Allen (WSH) still remains out for the Storm after offseason shoulder surgery.

Tonight is the first meeting between the two clubs in 2023-24 but recent history strongly favours the Storm; they’re 6-0-0 over the past five years against Peterborough.

With playoff aspirations, there’s plenty of talent for fans to keep an eye on tonight. Fans can watch tonight’s game on CHLTV and TSN+ at 7:30pm ET.

Michael Buchinger — Guelph

There will undoubtedly be some disappointment for Buchinger (STL) when he hits the ice for the Storm after he was one of the final cuts from Canada’s 2024 World Juniors roster Wednesday.

However, Buchinger has turned in a strong campaign yet again, that was recognized with an invite to Canada’s camp, with six goals and 24 points in 28 games.

A year ago he posted 67 points from the blue line, tied for the sixth most ever by a Storm d-man in single season.

St. Louis selected Buchinger 88th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Michael Buchinger's March 1: Sign ELC with @StLouisBlues ✅

Score OT winner for @Storm_City ✅ pic.twitter.com/95IYeQj71N — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 2, 2023

Jett Luchanko — Guelph

Luchanko has exploded onto the scene in his draft year with 30 points (10 goals) in 31 games.

Graded as a ‘B’ prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft by NHL Central Scouting, Luchanko has had three three-point outings this year while his 280 faceoff wins are the second most among Storm skaters.

At the 2022 World U17 Hockey Challenge, Luchanko won silver with Canada Red.

Time to stop sleeping on Jett Luchanko 👀 The #NHLDraft prospect's 10th goal of the season was one to remember, finishing off a great pass from @Canucks prospect Vilmer Alriksson 📽️@Storm_City | #MilkUPxOHL | @MilkUPOntario pic.twitter.com/fJizfAOa4o — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) December 4, 2023

Jake Karabela — Guelph

For the third straight season, Karabela (WSH) has reached double-digit goals as he has 10, alongside 24 points, in 31 games this year.

Karabela continues to be strong in the faceoff dot where he’s won 58 per cent of his draws, the fifth best among OHL centremen. His 631 draws taken this year are the second most in the OHL.

The 19-year-old was the 149th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Capitals.

Samuel Mayer — Peterborough

Overage defenceman Mayer continues to be the Petes’ most productive offensive blueliner.

A year after he led the club with 48 points, he does so again in 2023-24 with 24 points in 29 games. His 11 goals are tied for the third most among OHL d-men.

A first round pick in the 2020 OHL Draft, the 20-year-old was a key cog in the Petes’ run to an OHL title last year.

Sam Mayer closes the show! 🚨 The @PetesOHLhockey blueliner was the hero on Sunday, scoring the overtime-winner as the defending champs snap their three-game slide 📽️ pic.twitter.com/WmhrnipV6E — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) November 13, 2023

Jonathan Melee — Peterborough

Through 27 games this year, Melee has already established new career highs in goals (12), assists (17) and points (29).

Armed with replacing some of the production lost from last year’s championship side, Melee recorded his first OHL hat-trick Nov. 17 in a 7-4 win over Sudbury.