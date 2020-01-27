CHL Weekend Review: Celebrating Our Past

Another busy week across the Canadian Hockey League featured championship celebrations, honoured greats, and specialty sweaters.

Here’s a look back at those stories and more from around the league.

Celebrating the 1990 Memorial Cup Champions

The Oshawa Generals welcomed back members of the 1990 Memorial Cup champions as part of a 30th anniversary celebration weekend. The franchise’s fourth of five national titles was recognized on the national stage prior to CHL on Sportsnet action where the Generals defeated the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 7-4 in their classic 1990 sweaters. Former greats like Eric Lindros, captain Iain Fraser, and 1990 Memorial Cup overtime hero Bill Armstrong were among those in attendance for the pre-game ceremony as well as a Friday night dinner with the 2019-20 Generals.

A weekend the 1990 team won't soon forget.

Honoured to celebrate the 30th anniversary of your championship. pic.twitter.com/MQZ72Ng7Sx — Oshawa Generals (@Oshawa_Generals) January 27, 2020

A walk down memory lane in Oshawa 🏆 The @Oshawa_Generals welcomed back their 1990 #MemorialCup Championship team on @Sportsnet, a group that includes the legendary @88EricLindros 🔴🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/cTEHMBOzcr — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 25, 2020

Colts Honour Bryan Little

The Barrie Colts honoured all-time leading scorer Bryan Little on Saturday with a jersey retirement ceremony with his #18 becoming the franchise’s first to be raised to the rafters as part of the team’s 25th anniversary celebrations. Little scored 153 goals and 189 assists for 342 points over 247 OHL games between 2003-07 before embarking on his NHL career with the Atlanta Thrashers and now Winnipeg Jets where he’s in the midst of his 13th season.

What a special night! pic.twitter.com/gEVJEdl8gS — Barrie Colts (@OHLBarrieColts) January 26, 2020

A franchise leading 342-point producer, former captain, #OHL Rookie of the Year and long-time @NHLJets forward, Bryan Little is the first player in @OHLBarrieColts history to have his number retired by the club 🐴 Watch as #️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ is raised to the rafters in Barrie. pic.twitter.com/lxmjheutTU — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 26, 2020

Special Bryan Little jerseys that we skated out with in warmup tonight! pic.twitter.com/yPq2lMRGQs — Barrie Colts (@OHLBarrieColts) January 26, 2020

Quebec Remparts Celebrate Quebec Nordiques

Centre Videotron was transformed to mirror the 1979-80 season when the Quebec Nordiques made their NHL debut. The Remparts donned vintage blue sweaters reminiscent of the club’s 1983-85 uniforms when they were affiliated with the Nordiques and even had classic rinkboards installed to add to the ambiance in celebrating the special 40th anniversary of the former NHL club’s first game. A season high crowd of 12,725 fans watched the Remparts skate to a 7-4 win over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Les Remparts l’emportent devant une vague bleue de 12 725 partisans! #NotreÉquipe🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/ZLC6oJ4Fwj — Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) January 25, 2020

Voici un premier aperçu du « look » de l’époque qui va envahir le Centre Vidéotron ce soir!👀 Manque pas ça! 🎟BILLETS➡️ https://t.co/kCUHAxep4Z#NotreÉquipe🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/Cck1NhApY4 — Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) January 24, 2020

WHL Suits Up in Prince Albert and Regina

The Prince Albert Raiders and Regina Pats were the next two clubs to take part in the WHL ‘Suits Up’ campaign in support of the Kidney Foundation wearing special edition Hockey Night in Canada inspired sweaters.

Superhero Sweaters in Mississauga and London

The Mississauga Steelheads and London Knights continued a popular theme across the CHL with superhero inspired sweaters. The Steelheads produced an original design while the Knights paid homage to the ‘Spider Knight’ sweaters the club first introduced back in 1994.

SpiderKnight makes its return this Sunday as we take on @Storm_City for Superhero Night powered by @startca TICKETS | https://t.co/Bq5cW1NMCE pic.twitter.com/3eBgGYRHj0 — London Knights (@LondonKnights) January 23, 2020

Special Games From Coast-to-Coast

It was Hockey Fights Cancer night in Sherbrooke on Friday where the first place Phoenix showed their support with special sweaters that featured a purple crest and the names of 200 loved ones affected by the terrible disease.

Military appreciation day in Ottawa on Saturday featured a special ceremonial puck drop for 67’s defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer and his great aunt Elsa who is a World War II veteran.

And the Portland Winterhawks showed that hockey is for everyone by celebrating Pride Night at the Moda Center on Friday.

Le vestiaire est prêt pour ce soir 💜 pic.twitter.com/9kVAxKGIfx — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) January 24, 2020

Today we had @noelhoefenmayer's great great aunt Elsa on hand who served during the Second World War to drop the ceremonial puck drop for our Military Appreciation game.#67s #NoQuit pic.twitter.com/SurLueUEEO — Ottawa 67's (@Ottawa67sHockey) January 25, 2020

7,182 fans celebrating Pride Night at the Moda Center! Way to show up, Hawks Fans! pic.twitter.com/rqXqSPqoh2 — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) January 25, 2020

Promoting the Pee-wees

Quebec’s annual peewee hockey tournament is coming up in February and the Rimouski Oceanic and Shawinigan Cataractes showed their support for local teams. The youngsters skated out with the Oceanic for pre-game introductions while Cataractes head coach Daniel Renaud addressed their local squad in the team’s dressing room at practice.

Hier soir, nous avons voulu faire vivre un moment inoubliable aux jeunes joueurs de l'équipe pee-wee (L'Océanic Est-du-Québec AAA) qui porteront nos couleurs, lors du tournoi @tournoipeewee du 12 au 23 février prochain. 📺Vidéo complète -> https://t.co/CNf0gXRSsd#Oceanic25 pic.twitter.com/4er1n2CggR — L'Océanic de Rimouski (@oceanicrimouski) January 25, 2020

Daniel Renaud avait un message à adresser aux joueurs qui représenteront les Cataractes au @tournoipeewee. #effort #smile pic.twitter.com/4OLj1W5LXM — Cataractes de Shawinigan (@Cataractes_Shaw) January 24, 2020

CIBC Helps Fans Hit Their Goals

The Official Bank of the CHL continued celebrating with communities from coast-to-coast in a series of 23 game nights that include the popular ‘Hit Your Goals’ on ice promotion that rewards one lucky fan the opportunity to win $500.

Congratulations to last night's @CIBC Hit Your Goals Challenge shootout participant and winner of $500! #shootyourshot pic.twitter.com/5SBvFVffhP — Windsor Spitfires (@SpitsHockey) January 24, 2020

Merci chers partisans ! Grâce à vous, la soirée Lance et compte présentée par la @BanqueCIBC a été un franc succès cette année ! À la prochaine 😀 pic.twitter.com/IznMhoF8S9 — Foreurs VD officiel (@ForeursVD) January 25, 2020

Cougar fans, thank you for coming out and making this years @cibc Hit Your Goals Night awesome! See you tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/FiTSOSLfQt — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) January 25, 2020

Flying High in Flint and Sherbrooke

Records were set last week in Flint and in Sherbrooke where Riley McCourt became the Firebirds all-time points leader for defencemen with 91, while Phoenix goaltender Samuel Hlavaj won his 22nd game between-the-pipes for a new team record. Also in Sherbrooke, Phoenix captain Samuel Poulin tied the team mark with a four-goal performance.

With an assist on @ev_oksentyuk's goal, @Riley_McCourt27 becomes the all-time point leader as a defenseman in Firebirds franchise history with 9⃣1⃣! Congratulations #27! You've earned it. pic.twitter.com/iyZhtezeRk — Flint Firebirds (@FlintFirebirds) January 26, 2020

Avec 22 victoires à sa fiche Samuel Hlavaj a battu un record de concession jusqu'ici détenu par Alex Bureau : celui du plus de victoires par un gardien en une saison. 🌪️🌪️🌪️ #phœnixsherbrooke #sherbylove pic.twitter.com/kWgjdj1hF3 — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) January 25, 2020

Avec ses 4 buts ce soir, Samuel Poulin égalise le record de concession du plus de buts en une partie. Il codétient la marque avec Tim Wieser. #phœnixsherbrooke #sherbylove pic.twitter.com/MEFZb5gsaJ — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) January 25, 2020

Three More Join 300 Club

The prestigious 300 career game milestone was met by a trio of players from across the CHL including Brett Neumann of the Oshawa Generals, Cameron Hausinger of the Red Deer Rebels, and Yan Aucoin of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Tonight marks Yan Aucoin's 300th career game. Congratulations, Captain! Ce soir marque le 300e match en carrière de Yan Aucoin. Félicitations, capitaine! pic.twitter.com/wx9h4au0Qf — Acadie-Bathurst Titan (@ABTitan) January 25, 2020

Hunter Hits 800

Another milestone was met behind the bench in London where Knights head coach Dale Hunter became just the third man in CHL history to win 800 games.

8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career OHL wins! Congratulations to our Head Coach Dale Hunter on reaching another milestone in his illustrious career! pic.twitter.com/HKqb0Y4dZZ — London Knights (@LondonKnights) January 24, 2020

Colts Make Change

The Barrie Colts have made a change behind the bench parting ways with interim head coach Warren Rychel. Rychel stepped in at the beginning of the season after longtime head coach and former NHL superstar, Dale Hawerchuk, was diagnosed with stomach cancer and had to take a leave of absence. Assistant Coach, Todd Miller, will step up and become the new interim head coach of the team.

The Barrie Colts have parted ways with Interim Head Coach Warren Rychel.

READ: https://t.co/eQtn2IiehS pic.twitter.com/L2qIJxVXno — Barrie Colts (@OHLBarrieColts) January 21, 2020

Smiles From Coast-to-Coast

Clubs across the CHL were saying ‘cheese’ throughout the week as part of annual team photo days as rosters have been finalized following trade deadline activity.

Future CHL Stars Win Bronze

Canada’s Youth Olympic hockey team won bronze in Switzerland with a 4-2 victory over Finland. Canada jumped out to an early lead when Antonin Verreault and Nate Danielson scored in the opening three minutes, and Cédrick Guindon added a third goal before the end of the opening frame. The Finns battled back to make it a one-goal game midway through the third period, but Guindon found the empty net with 32 seconds to go. Five of Canada’s players have already been chosen in the WHL Bantam Draft while the rest will be eligible for the 2020 OHL Priority Selection and QMJHL Entry Draft. The 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games brought together young athletes from around the world to participate in a unique cultural experience and international sporting competition.

Mourning The Loss Of Kobe Bryant

The entire sports world was shocked on Sunday by the sudden and tragic passing of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant. Athletes from around the world, including many past and present CHL players, shared their sympathies for the man who inspired millions with his supreme skill, championship character, and devotion to his family including daughter Gianna who was among those killed in the California helicopter crash.

Kobe didn’t just inspire basketball players, but all athletes including myself. His passion for the game, desire for competition and pursuit of greatness was very inspiring. Never take any moment for granted. #RIPMambaAndGianna Condolences to all families involved. — John Tavares (@91Tavares) January 27, 2020

What a sad day. Forever a legend! RIP 24 pic.twitter.com/6ehexeMW48 — Arthur Kaliyev (@Arthur_Kaliyev) January 27, 2020