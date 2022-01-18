CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – Royals vs. Cougars

The CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota brings a weekly free game to CHL TV throughout the 2021-22 regular season. The action continues Tuesday as the Victoria Royals visit the Prince George Cougars with puck drop set for 7 p.m. Pacific.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this WHL showdown is must-see TV:

Schuurman’s breakout

Last week, NHL Central Scouting issued its midterm rankings. Coming in at No. 58 is Royals diminutive centre Brayden Schuurman, an offensive minded pivot who has had a breakout this season to the tune of near point-per-game production with 20 goals and 11 assists through 32 appearances, placing him second in team scoring. A fourth-round selection by Victoria in the 2019 WHL Draft, Schuurman is a big-bodied presence despite his smaller stature, helping the scouting community to draw comparisons to WHL graduate Brendan Gallagher of the Montreal Canadiens. Playing with a shoot-first mentality, Schuurman’s 20 goals are outpaced by just seven players league-wide and are underscored by five nights this season where he has tallied two or more times. Held off the scoresheet in his previous two meetups with the Cougars, Schuurman will be out to turn the tables Tuesday.

Talented tandem

In order for Schuurman to score, he will need to beat one of the top netminders in the circuit in Prince George’s Tyler Brennan, the 21st overall selection from the 2018 WHL Draft who tops the charts among all North American goaltenders in NHL Central Scouting’s midterm assessment. Taking over the top job duties in recent weeks following the departure of veteran keeper Taylor Gauthier, Brennan has been red hot in his past two outings, coming away with a pair of victories over Vancouver in which he combined for 64 saves. Owning seven wins on the season, Brennan is undefeated in three previous contests against the Royals as he came away with three-straight victories against the club in mid-October that saw him allow just three goals in 180 minutes of action. But beyond Brennan, Prince George’s story between the pipes also continues with blossoming 2004-born netminder Ty Young, who sports a 1-1-1-0 record on the season, helping him to clock in at 21st among North American goaltenders per NHL Central Scouting.

Peach’s encore

Transferring to Victoria following four seasons in the QMJHL, overage left-wing Bailey Peach has brought savvy experience and a gifted scoring touch since arriving in the B.C. capital. Through 32 appearances this season, Peach has posted 21 goals and 26 assists, production that gives him a 16-point edge on the team lead and puts him just six shy of top spot league wide. Facing Vancouver in late December, Peach came up with a phenomenal performance in which he put seven points on the board including his first CHL hat-trick. Currently riding an eight-game point streak in which he has combined for 12 goals and 10 assists, Beach will now look to continue that impressive stretch against Prince George. In two games against the Cougars this season, he has recorded a pair of assists.