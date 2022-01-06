CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – Otters vs. Rangers

The CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota brings a weekly free game to CHL TV throughout the 2021-22 regular season. The action continues Friday as the Erie Otters visit the Kitchener Rangers with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this OHL showdown is must-see TV:

Veteran experience

Bringing no shortage of experienced hands, the Rangers possess three players who have heard their names called on Draft day, beginning up front with leading scoring centre Francesco Pinelli who paces the club with 29 points counting 11 goals and 18 assists through 24 appearances. A second-round selection by the Los Angeles Kings in last summer’s NHL Draft, Pinelli is a well-rounded offensive option who is equally adept at setting up his linemates as he is at finding the back of the net himself. Now skating in his second season with the Rangers, Pinelli sits just 12 points shy of his total put up during his productive freshmen campaign in 2019-20. Beyond Pinelli, other Rangers skaters who bring the experience of NHL Draft day includes fellow forward Declan McDonnell as well as defenceman Roman Schmidt, both selections of the Tampa Bay Lightning, plus rearguard Arber Xhekaj, who as an undrafted free agent signed on with the Montreal Canadiens last October.

Declan McDonnell (@decmac25_) provides the hustle and a nice feed for @LAKings prospect Francesco Pinelli (@CePinelli71) who roofs his eighth of the season for the @OHLRangers 🎥 pic.twitter.com/YWrOK7xmoa — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 11, 2021

Locked on Lockhart

Meanwhile, the Otters aren’t without veteran experience of their own, particularly when it comes to 2003-born centre Connor Lockhart, a late-round selection by the Vancouver Canucks in last summer’s NHL Draft. An offensively gifted talent who excels despite his smaller stature, Lockhart’s season has seen him approach point-per-game production in putting up nine goals and 13 assists through 24 contests, while he now also sits just five points shy of his 27-point finish through 57 games that he notched as a first-year forward. Entering Friday’s showdown, Lockhart brings the hot hand having collected seven points over his past three outings, underscored by his first career hat-trick coming in a 5-3 final versus Saginaw. Sitting third in team scoring, the Otters bring a well-balanced attack down the middle where fellow centres Brett Bressette and Elias Cohen are also closing in on a point-per-game pace.

Hats off to Lockhart!🧢@ErieOtters' Connor Lockhart (@C_lockhart73) scores three for three to get the hatty🎥 pic.twitter.com/ERII48UnWU — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 12, 2021

Taking the top job

When it comes to the Otters, much of the focus is on the future where three players have been earmarked for selection in the upcoming NHL Draft per Central Scouting. Among that group is 2004-born netminder Nolan Lalonde who has secured all eight of the club’s wins this season, part of a strong first year in which he has established an .880 save percentage and 3.80 goals-against average through 22 appearances with the upstart Otters. In all, it has been a busy season for the Kingston, Ont., native, who on eight nights has faced 30 or more shots, including a 39-save victory coming against Windsor in mid-November. Elsewhere, other Otters to have their names circled ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft include first-year defenceman Spencer Sova, the eighth-overall pick from the 2020 OHL Priority Selection who has impressed in putting up 12 points through 26 appearances. Meanwhile, there is also Russian-born rearguard Artyom Kulakov who recently made his return to the lineup after being sidelined by injury. Kulakov has made nine appearances this season, picking up his first-ever point in his most recent outing.