CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – Armada vs. Wildcats

The CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota brings a weekly free game to CHL TV throughout the 2021-22 regular season. The action continues Sunday as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada visit the Moncton Wildcats with puck drop set for 4 p.m. Atlantic.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this QMJHL showdown is must-see TV:

Bright future in Blainville-Boisbriand

With a focus on the future, the Armada have turned over the offensive reins to their next wave of talent, beginning with 2003-born centre Charles Boutin who through 22 appearances this season has approached a point-per-game pace in collecting six goals and 13 assists, including an impressive five-game stretch earlier this year in which he registered nine points. Up front, Boutin is joined by budding right-wing Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection from the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft who continues to turn heads as the 2022 NHL Draft nears. Clocking in 169th among North American skaters per Central Scouting, the Quebec-born forward has put up 15 points through 28 games this season, putting him ahead of his pace from his rookie campaign. Meanwhile, also drawing attention from Blainville-Boisbriand is second-year netminder Charles-Edward Gravel who has found the win column nine times this season, helping him to rank 18th among his North American brethren earmarked for the 2022 NHL Draft class.

Kalmikov’s invaluable leadership

Sitting third in the QMJHL’s Maritimes Division with a 15-10-3-1 showing and 34 points, a new era is underway in Moncton where the Wildcats bring a tantalizing mix of youthful exuberance and invaluable leadership guided by overage right-wing Brooklyn Kalmikov whose decorated junior resume counts a playoff championship with Victoriaville last spring. Suiting up with the Wildcats this season, the product of Terrebonne, Que., is closing out his junior career in style, already with 15 goals and 16 assists to his name through 30 appearances this season, putting him tops in team scoring, while he also continues to approach his career-best 53 points set during the 2019-20 campaign. Originally chosen 15th overall by Cape Breton in the 2017 QMJHL Entry Draft, Kalmikov has been a productive player from the wing over his five seasons where entering weekend action his career totals sit at 85 goals and 82 assists for 167 points across 236 career contests.

Which one is better? Ste-Marie or Kalmikov? Either way it's a wild one in Moncton!@ForeursVD | @monctonwildcats pic.twitter.com/dCh1EzUMog — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 11, 2021

Ready for draft day

One of two QMHL clubs to have as many as four players projected for the upcoming NHL Draft, for the Wildcats that list begins at the forward ranks where clocking in at 86th overall per NHL Central Scouting is talented Russian-born left-wing Maxim Barbashev. The younger brother of St. Louis Blues forward and Wildcats alumnus Ivan Barbashev, talent evaluators are intrigued by a developing skill set that projects as a future power forward. Playing a competitive style that allows him to be aggressive on the forecheck and create scoring opportunities, Barbashev has continued to impress in just his second season in the North American environment after originally being chosen by Moncton in the opening round of the 2020 CHL Import Draft. In all, through 24 appearances this season, he has collected five goals and nine assists, production that puts him tied for fifth in team scoring. Meanwhile, also drawing the attention of the scouting community from the Wildcats includes defenceman Francesco Iasenza (No. 125), left-wing Yoan Loshing (No. 184), and goaltender Filion Vincent, who ranks 11th among North American netminders.