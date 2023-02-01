CHL on TSN: Five players to watch — Pats @ Hitmen

All eyes will of course be on Connor Bedard tonight as the Regina Pats visit the Calgary Hitmen in tonight’s CHL on TSN broadcast.

Despite Bedard’s best efforts, the Pats continue to cling onto a playoff spot as they sit eighth in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

Calgary, on the other hand, sit six points better off and two spots above the Pats in the East but have slumped recently with just two wins in their last 10.

However, the level of talent on display tonight is significant with Bedard not the only player fans should keep their eyes peeled for.

Connor Bedard — Regina

In his draft year, Connor Bedard continues to amaze.

After he set multiple Canadian records at the 2023 World Juniors, Bedard returned to Regina and scored 16 goals in just seven games in January.

In just 35 games, his 43 goals and 88 points lead the CHL. He is currently on pace to tally 142 points this season as he continues his march towards being the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

In all of hockey right now, there’s arguably no player more exciting to watch than CB98.

After he dominated the #WorldJuniors, #CB98 returned to the @WHLPats lineup today and buried four 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oYBBbGVRs6 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 9, 2023

Riley Fiddler-Schultz — Calgary

The Hitmen captain is on pace for a career year in his final junior season. At his current pace, Fiddler-Schultz will wind up with 35 goals and 75 points, a year after he posted a career best 69.

Undrafted to the WHL, he was selected to the WHL’s Central Division Second All-Star team last season and previously won the WHL’s Doug Wickenheiser award as Humanitarian of the Year.

His 163 career points are the 21st most in Hitmen history while he is six assists shy of becoming the 20th player to record 100 in a Calgary jersey.

A FIVE ⭐️ performance from @WHLHitmen captain Riley Fiddler-Schultz! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/srXxpSTnfn — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 24, 2022

Alexander Suzdalev — Regina

Suzdalev’s first WHL season has gone extremely well thus far as the Washington Capitals draft pick has 25 goals and 60 points in 44 games.

He trails only Bedard in goals and points in Regina while his 14 power play goals are tied for the second most in the WHL. All in all, 29 of his points this season have come on the man advantage.

The 18-year-old was the 70th overall pick by Washington in the 2021 NHL Draft and was chosen 95th overall in the CHL Import Draft the same year.

Grayden Siepmann — Calgary

Siepmann’s draft year has gone swimmingly so far this year as he sits 12th in WHL scoring among defencemen with 35 points.

Ranked the 138th overall North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, Abbotsford, B.C., native has amassed 62 points since Calgary selected his 13th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old sits 20th in Hitmen franchise scoring among blueliners.

Borya Valis — Regina

While Bedard steals the headlines in Regina for draft eligible players, Valis is another Pat that is hoping to have his name called in Nashville later this year.

Ranked as the 183rd best North American skater, Valis has 17 goals, the fourth most on the Pats, and 38 points in 42 games this season.

Tonight will be Valis’ 100th WHL game, all of which have come after he went undrafted into the league.