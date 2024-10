CHL Top 10

2025 NHL Draft prospect and Team CHL forward Caleb Desnoyers scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner, as the No.1-ranked Moncton Wildcats beat the Cataractes 5-2 to move into first place in the QMJHL’s overall standings.

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Mathieu Cataford registered three points (1G-2A) in the No.2-ranked Rimouski Océanic ’s 5-4 shootout loss to the Val-d’Or Foreurs. Cataford now leads all QMJHL scorers with 25 points this season.

Minnesota Wild prospect Riley Heidt potted two goals as the No.4-ranked Prince George Cougars fell to the Victoria Royals in a shootout 5-4. Already the franchise’s all-time scoring leader, Heidt picked up his 300th career WHL point on Saturday night – making him the first player in Cougars’ franchise history to achieve the feat.

20-year-old forward Sam Oliver (2G), captain Luke Woodworth (1G-1A), and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Ethan Gauthier (1G-1A) each collected two points as the No.5-ranked Drummondville Voltigeurs doubled up the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-2. Oliver now ranks tied for first in the QMJHL with 13 goals.

In a showdown between two Top-10 teams, the No.6-ranked Windsor Spitfires defeated the No.9-ranked Niagara IceDogs 2-1 thanks to a third-period goal from 2025 NHL Draft prospect Jack Nesbitt . With the victory, the Spitfires sit first in the OHL’s overall standings and are the only 10-win team in that league.

20-year-old Mathew Ward (2G-1A) and Calgary Flames prospect Andrew Basha (1G-2A) both enjoyed three-point outings as the No. 7-ranked Medicine Hat Tigers scored a 5-1 victory over the Regina Pats.

In a rematch of the 2024 Memorial Cup final, the No.8-ranked London Knights bested the Saginaw Spirit 4-1 at the Dow Event Center on Saturday night. Both San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson and Edmonton Oilers prospect Sam O’Reilly had a goal and an assist in that contest.