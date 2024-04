CHL to NHL: Two-time World Juniors gold medallist Del Mastro debuts with Chicago

Former Mississauga Steelheads and Sarnia Sting defenceman Ethan Del Mastro made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks Friday.

In a 5-1 loss to Nashville, Del Mastro played 18:35 and recorded one hit.

Del Mastro played 177 games in the OHL with 147 of them coming for Mississauga. The Burlington, ON., native scored 14 goals and added 100 assists over three seasons.

The 21-year-old was also a two-time gold medallist with Canada at the 2022 and 2023 World Juniors while he also won gold at the U18 World Championships.

Del Mastro was named an AHL All-Star as a rookie earlier this year and in 66 games, amassed 37 points ahead of his debut.

Chicago selected Del Mastro 105th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.