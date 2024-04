CHL to NHL: QMJHL champion Bourque debuts with Stars

Former Shawinigan Cataractes captain Mavrik Bourque made his NHL debut Saturday with the Dallas Stars.

Bourque played 10:56 in a 3-2 loss to Chicago where he had two shots on goal and one hit.

After he was the third overall pick in the 2018 QMJHL Draft, Bourque spent four years (2018-22) with Shawinigan where he played 172 games and tallied 236 points (93 goals). In his final season, Bourque captained Shawinigan to its first QMJHL title where he was the recipient of the Guy Lafleur Trophy as the Q’s playoffs MVP after he had 25 points (nine goals) in just 16 games.

At the 2022 Memorial Cup, he guided the team to a third place finish and was selected to the tournament’s all-star team after he tallied seven points in only four games.

The 22-year-old leads the AHL in scoring this season with 72 points and was named an All-Star earlier this year. His 26 goals are tied 10th most in league scoring.

Dallas selected Bourque 30th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.