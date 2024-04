CHL to NHL: Mailloux debuts with Habs in season finale

Former London Knights defenceman Logan Mailloux made his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night.

Mailloux suited up for Montreal in their final game of the regular season where he saw 21:14 of ice time in a 5-4 shootout loss to Detroit. Mailloux recorded his first NHL point with an assist while he registered two shots and one hit.

The 21-year-old appeared in 75 career OHL games for the Knights where he had 62 points. Last season, he led all OHL d-men with 25 goals.

Mailloux was the 31st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He has spent the 2023-24 season with the AHL’s Laval Rocket where he is tied second in scoring among defencemen with 47 points while he was also named an AHL All-Star as a rookie.