CHL to NHL: Lambert debuts with Jets in season finale

Former Seattle Thunderbirds forward Brad Lambert made his NHL debut with the Winnipeg Jets Thursday.

In the Jets’ final regular season game of the season, Lambert saw 13:51 of ice time in a 4-2 win over Vancouver. He recorded one assist, was a +1 rating and had two shots on goal.

Lambert played in 26 games with Seattle in 2022-23 where he had 38 points. In the postseason, he had a further 26 points to help lead the T-Birds to the Ed Chynoweth Cup as well as a runner-up finish at the 2023 Memorial Cup.

This year Manitoba of the AHL, Lambert has 20 goals and 54 points in 63 games and was named an All-Star earlier this year.

Winnipeg selected the 20-year-old Finn 30th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.