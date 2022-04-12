CHL Team of the Week (Apr. 4-10)

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the 20th edition of the CHL Team of the Week for the 2021-22 regular season based on individual performances from April 4-10.

Leading the forward ranks is Los Angeles Kings prospect Martin Chromiak of the Kingston Frontenacs who through three appearances collected six goals and four assists for 10 points highlighted by a four-point effort coming in Friday’s 9-3 triumph over Barrie that counted his third hat-trick of the season. For his efforts, the 19-year-old Slovak native was later named the OHL Player of the Week. On the season, the budding left-wing sits fourth in Frontenacs scoring with 86 points in 57 games.

Also up front is Halifax Mooseheads 2004-born right-wing Jordan Dumais who impressed with 10 points counting six goals and four assists through a trio of contests. Facing Quebec on Saturday, the native of Ile Bizard, Que., put up a goal and three assists to extend his point streak to four games, a span that has seen him collect seven goals and five assists. Dumais was later recognized as the QMJHL Player of the Week. Ranked 72nd among North American skaters per NHL Central Scouting ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft, Dumais headlines the Mooseheads with 84 points coming in 60 appearances, production outpaced by only five players league wide.

Rounding out the forward group is Chicago Blackhawks draftee Colton Dach of the Kelowna Rockets who registered three goals and seven assists for 10 points in four games underscored by a season high of five points coming in Saturday’s 8-4 win over rival Vancouver. Dach was later recognized as the WHL Player of the Week for his efforts. A 19-year-old native of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., the talented centre tops the Rockets in scoring with 74 points in 59 showings.

On the blue line, Brandon Wheat Kings overage rearguard Chad Nychuk registered two goals and five assists for seven points in three games highlighted by Friday’s 6-3 win versus Medicine Hat in which he finished with one goal and two assists. A native of Rossburn, Man., on the season Nychuk sits second in Wheat Kings scoring with 70 points in 61 games, good for third among all defencemen league wide.

Also on the back end is Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Jack Thompson of the Soo Greyhounds who dazzled with four goals and two assists for six points in three games. Facing rival Sudbury on Saturday, the 20-year-old product of Courtice, Ont., put up his third two-goal game of the season plus an assist to power the Soo to a 5-1 win in which he earned first-star recognition. Sitting fourth in Greyhounds scoring with 55 points in 62 games – including 32 points in 33 contests since joining the Soo in January – Thompson also ranks sixth in scoring among all OHL rearguards.

Between the pipes, Peterborough Petes netminder Michael Simpson impressed in winning three-straight contests in which he combined for a 1.32 goals-against average and .954 save percentage. In all, the week was highlighted by Tuesday’s 1-0 overtime road win in Barrie that saw Simpson turn aside 37 shots to notch his first career shutout. For his efforts, the 19-year-old native of London, Ont., was named the OHL Goaltender of the Week. On the season, Simpson has shined with a record of 19-18-3-1 coupled with an .891 save percentage and 3.58 goals-against average.