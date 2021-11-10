CHL Stats Snapshot – Top Point Producers

Offering a glimpse of the top performers from coast to coast, CHL Stats Snapshot continues with a look at the league’s most prolific point producers, where through mid-November a trio of players are tied with 25 points on the season:

Xavier Bourgault (Shawinigan Cataractes) – 25 points in 13 games

Registering at least one point in all but one game this season, Edmonton Oilers prospect Xavier Bourgault of the Shawinigan Cataractes stands atop the QMJHL with 25 points counting 10 goals and 15 assists through 13 contests. On eight occasions, Bourgault has put up a multi-point effort, underscored by an 8-5 win coming against Blainville-Boisbriand in late October in which he collected one goal and four assists, marking the third time in his career he has notched at least five points in a game. Originally chosen 33rd overall by Shawinigan in the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft, Bourgault has collected 156 points over 167 career contests including a career-best 71 points coming in 2019-20.

Xavier Bourgault ajoute un 5e but 😎 pic.twitter.com/ELRZaWbb8V — Cataractes de Shawinigan (@Cataractes_Shaw) October 30, 2021

Sasha Pastujov (Guelph Storm) – 25 points in 14 games

After being chosen by the Anaheim Ducks in this summer’s NHL Draft, the ensuing weeks then saw Sasha Pastujov commit to the Guelph Storm. Now suiting up with the club, Pastujov has provided immediate returns, already with an OHL-best 25 points counting 13 goals and 12 assists coming in 14 showings. In just his second-ever game, Pastujov found the back of the net three times against rival Kitchener, only to then net his second career hat-trick against Owen Sound later in October as part of a four-point effort, marking one of seven contests this season in which he has put up multiple points. An 18-year-old Florida native, Pastujov was originally chosen by the Storm in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.

Gripped ✅

Ripped ✅ Thats a dozen goals on the season for @AnaheimDucks prospect Sasha Pastujov (@sashapastujov12) 🎥 pic.twitter.com/vWaReHYJ4Z — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 6, 2021

Tristen Robins (Saskatoon Blades) – 25 points in 14 games

One of the most dynamic point producers in the circuit, San Jose Sharks draftee Tristen Robins of the Saskatoon Blades has had a solid start to the new campaign marked by a league-leading 25 points backed by nine goals and 16 assists through 14 appearances. Held off the scoresheet just twice this season, that stretch has also seen Robins score two or more points on eight occasions, highlighted by a four-point effort versus Moose Jaw in late October in which he registered the second hat-trick of his junior career. Originally selected by rival Regina in the 2016 WHL Draft, Robins later joined Saskatoon, while the ensuing years have seen him collect 147 points over 164 total games including a career-best 73 points coming during the 2019-20 campaign.