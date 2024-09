CHL Prospect Pipeline: Washington Capitals

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Cam Allen (D) — Guelph Storm

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (136th overall)

CHL career stats: 152GP | 20G | 51A | 71PTS

Signed: Yes

Allen’s 2023-24 was limited after he had offseason shoulder surgery a year ago but he made his season debut Jan. 26. He played 25 games for the Storm where he had nine points (two goals) and suited up four times in the postseason.

Allen, the OHL Rookie of the Year in 2022, previously captained Canada to bronze at the 2023 U18 World Championships while he won gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Andrew Cristall (F) — Kelowna Rockets

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (40th overall)

CHL career stats: 191GP | 109G | 171A | 280PTS

Signed: Yes

Cristall finished fifth in WHL scoring last season with a career best 111 points. He also scored 40 times, 13 of which came on the power play, while his 1.79 point-per-game average was fifth best among WHLers. In the postseason, he had 15 points (four goals) in 11 games as the Rockets reached the second round for the first time in seven years. Cristall was named to the WHL’s B.C. Division Second All-Star Team at season’s end.

The 19-year-old previously won gold with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup as well as a bronze medal at the 2023 U18 World Championships.

Eriks Mateiko (F) — Saint John Sea Dogs

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (90th overall)

CHL career stats: 111GP | 39G | 40A | 79PTS

Signed: No

Mateiko was limited to 49 games in his second season in Saint John but mustered a career high 43 points in the process. His 23 goals lead all Sea Dogs skaters while he suited up for Latvia at the 2024 World Juniors.

Terik Parascak (F) — Prince George Cougars

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (17th overall)

CHL career stats: 72GP | 43G | 62A | 105PTS

Signed: Yes

Parascak starred in his rookie WHL season as he led all first year players with 105 points. He became the first WHL rookie to break the 100-point mark since 1999 as he finished eighth in scoring. He found the back of the net 40 times and recorded seven game-winners. The Lethbridge, AB., native also recorded 14 points in 12 playoffs game and was named to the WHL’s B.C. Division Second All-Star Team.

Ilya Protas (F) — Windsor Spitfires

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (75th overall)

CHL career stats: 0GP | 0G | 0A | 0PTS

Signed: Yes

Protas spent 2023-24 in the USHL with Des Moines where he had 51 points (14 goals) but will now come to the CHL to continue his development. A member of the USHL All-Rookie Team last season, the Spits selected the Belarus native third overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

Patrick Thomas (F) — Brantford Bulldogs

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (104th overall)

CHL career stats: 187GP | 44G | 105A | 149PTS

Signed: No

Thomas completed his third season with the Bulldogs with a career best 66 points in 57 games. He ranked second in team scoring while his 21 goals were fourth most. In the OHL Playoffs, he finished tied second in scoring with seven points in Brantford’s first round series defeat to Ottawa. The 20-year-old was crowned an OHL champion in 2022 with the Bulldogs.