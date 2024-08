CHL Prospect Pipeline: Detroit Red Wings

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2023-24, who were born in 2004 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club. Players who played NHL games in 2023-24 and were not returned to their CHL club are not considered.

Ondrej Becher (F) — Prince George Cougars

Acquired: 2024 NHL Draft (80th overall)

CHL career stats: 121G | 48G | 86A | 134PTS

Signed: No

Third time was the charm for Becher as he finally heard his name called at the NHL Draft after a breakout campaign with the Cougars. The Czech forward finished 13th in WHL scoring with 96 points in just 58 games while his 32 goals were the fourth among Prince George skaters. He won 51.9 per cent of his faceoffs while his four shorthanded goals were tied for fourth most in the WHL. His 1.66 point-per-game average was ninth best while he collected a bronze medal at the 2024 World Juniors. Becher, the 16th overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft, tied for the Cougars postseason scoring lead with 19 points.

Nate Danielson (F) — Portland Winterhawks

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (9th overall)

CHL career stats: 199GP | 83G | 134A | 217PTS

Signed: Yes

After three and a half years with Brandon, the Wheat Kings captain ended his 2023-24 season in Portland after a midseason trade. Across 54 games, he scored 12 goals apiece for each club while 41 of his 67 points came with the Winterhawks. He also won 55 per cent of his faceoffs while in the WHL Playoffs, he racked up 24 points (seven goals) in 18 games. The fifth overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft, Danielson made his pro debut in the Calder Cup Playoffs after he played in a pair of games for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. The Red Deer, AB., native also represented Canada at the 2024 World Juniors.

Nate Danielson 😤 The #LGRW prospect scored in his @pdxwinterhawks debut Wednesday night! pic.twitter.com/1U9gimnZ24 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 18, 2024

Emmitt Finnie (F) — Kamloops Blazers

Acquired: 2023 NHL Draft (201st overall)

CHL career stats: 174G | 28G | 72A | 100PTS

Signed: Yes

Finnie established career highs across the board in 2023-24 with 19 goals, 40 assists and 59 points as he led the Blazers in scoring. The 19-year-old won 55 per cent of his draws while he made his professional debut with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins as he appeared in three regular season contests.

Landon Miller (G) — Soo Greyhounds

2024 NHL Draft: 2024 NHL Draft (126th overall)

CHL career stats: 35GP | 17-7-0 | 3.15 GAA | .880 save percentage

Signed: No

Miller’s first season in the OHL saw him impress between the Greyhounds pipes as he collected 17 wins. He posted the first two shutouts of his career while in his lone postseason appearance, he collected the win in relief in a come-from-behind victory against Guelph. With Jakub Vondras (CAR) having signed in Europe, the Soo net should be Miller’s in 2024-25.