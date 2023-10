CHL Players of the Week: Oct. 9 – Oct. 15

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

In three games this week, Carson Rehkopf (SEA) had five goals and eight points for the Kitchener Rangers. He had a hat-trick and an assist on Oct. 13 in an 8-0 win over Barrie before a four-point (2G, 2A) showing Oct. 15 as Kitchener beat Windsor 11-2. Rehkopf sits tied third in OHL scoring this year with 13 points.

Powering the @OHLRangers to a pair of victories with back-to-back four-point performances, @SeattleKraken prospect Carson Rehkopf is the @cogeco #OHL Player of the Week. #OHLPOTW — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) October 16, 2023

The Ottawa 67’s Collin MacKenzie won both starts last week and registered a .948 save percentage in the process. He made 23 saves Oct. 12 in a 4-2 win over North Bay and a day later stopped 32 shots as Ottawa beat the Soo 2-1. In three starts this year, MacKenzie is 2-1-0 with a .924 save percentage.

Collin MacKenzie of @Ottawa67sHockey is the #OHL Goaltender of the Week after playing to a 2-0 mark with a 1.50 goals-against average on the road. #OHLGOTW — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) October 16, 2023

QMJHL

Gatineau’s Jérémie Minville recorded nine points (four goals) in just four games as he helped lead the Olympiques to a 2-1-1 record over the past seven days. Acquired from Rouyn-Noranda in the offseason, Minville leads the Olympiques in scoring this season with 13 points (five goals).

In four games, the 19-year-old winger scored four goals and added five assists while the @OlympiquesGAT went 2-1-0-1 on the week.#VideotronPOTW | #QMJHL — QMJHL (@QMJHL) October 16, 2023

The Huskies’ William Rousseau won both starts he made this week as he was selected to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week. He made 41 saves Oct. 14 in a 4-2 win over Cape Breton before he stopped all 39 shots he saw Oct. 16 in a 4-0 victory against Saint John. The 20-year-old, who was named the most outstanding goaltender at the 2023 Memorial Cup after he backstopped Quebec to victory, is 3-1-3 with a .923 save percentage this year.

WHL

Prince Albert’s Ryder Ritchie had six points (two goals) in three games as the Raiders went 2-0-1. One of the top prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft, Ritchie has 14 points (seven goals) this year and sits tied seventh in league scoring.

With six points in three games, @PARaidersHockey forward Ryder Ritchie is your Tempo WHL Player of the Week! 📰 | https://t.co/aS2NZ9Izsw pic.twitter.com/PMo0q77BTP — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 16, 2023

Suiting up for the top-ranked club in the CHL Top 10, Portland’s Jan Spunar went 2-0-0 with a .980 save percentage as the Winterhawks’ winning streak hit six games. He made 26 saves in a 4-1 win over Kamloops on Oct. 13 while on Oct. 15 he stopped all 22 shots to record his first career WHL shutout as Portland beat Tri-City 7-0.