CHL Players of the Week: March 18-24

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

David Goyette (SEA) had an explosive end to the season with 11 points in only three games. Goyette had six points (2G, 4A) on March 22 to open a three-in-three as Sudbury beat Barrie 13-4 while a day later he scored and added four assists in a 9-2 win at Niagara. Despite being held pointless on March 24 in a 5-1 loss to Oshawa, Goyette claimed the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy as the OHL’s leading scorer with 117 points.

In three games, Sarnia’s Nick Surzycia tallied a .941 save percentage after he made 111 saves. He stopped 38 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Soo on March 20 while on March 22 he made 32 saves in a 4-2 defeat to Saginaw. He ended his campaign with a 41-save shutout as Sarnia beat Flint 3-0. In 52 games this year, Surzycia went 16-28-3 with a 3.98 GAA.

QMJHL

Saint John’s Brody Fournier had six points (4G, 2A) to help lead his side into the QMJHL Playoffs. He had a goal on March 20 in the Sea Dogs’ 3-2 shootout loss to Moncton while on March 22 he had two points (1G, 1A) against his former side as Saint John beat Halifax 5-2. He concluded the season with a three-point (2G, 1A) showing a day later in a 7-4 loss to the Mooseheads. In 52 games this year, the overage forward had 27 goals and 52 points in 70 contests.

Charlottetown’s Carter Bickle went 1-1-1 in his final three starts of the year to be named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week. He made 26 saves March 20 as the Islanders beat the Titan 3-1 while he made 21 saves in relief March 22 in a 4-3 loss to Cape Breton. He finished the year with 39 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Eagles on March 23. Bickle, who played 28 games in the OHL with Oshawa the previous two years, went 16-21-5 in 45 contests in his first QMJHL season.

WHL

Jagger Firkus (SEA) ended the season with a bang as he tallied eight points in just two games. He scored twice and added an assist March 21 in a 5-3 loss to Brandon but then had five points (3G, 2A) as Moose Jaw concluded its season with an 11-1 win against Regina. Firkus finished the season with 126 points, the most in the CHL, while his 61 goals were the second most.

Evan Gardner won a pair of starts to help Saskatoon reach the 50-win plateau last week. On March 20 he made 22 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against Calgary and in his final start of the season stopped 27 shots as Saskatoon beat Prince Albert 3-0 for its 50th win of the year. The rookie netminder concluded the season with a 21-5-2 record with a .927 save percentage and 1.91 GAA.