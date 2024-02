CHL Players of the Week: Feb. 19 – Feb. 25, 2024

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

Kitchener’s Carson Rehkopf (SEA) had nine points (four goals) in three games last week. Rehkopf had two goals and an assist on Feb. 19 as the Rangers beat Peterborough 6-2. On Feb. 23, he had a career high six points (2G, 4A) in a 7-3 win versus Sarnia but the Rangers were shutout 3-0 on Sunday by the Soo. Rehkopf’s 47 goals leads the OHL and are the second most in the CHL.

Carson Rehkopf of the Kitchener Rangers earns OHL Player of the Week honours for the second time this season.

London’s Michael Simpson won both of his starts last week. On Feb. 19 he stopped 25 shots in a 7-2 win against Windsor while on Feb. 24 he made 18 saves to register his third shutout of the year in a 5-0 victory over Kingston. Simpson, who backstopped Peterborough to an OHL championship a year ago, is 29-8-1 with a 2.52 GAA and .909 save percentage. Simpson’s 29 wins leads the CHL.

Michael Simpson is the #OHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season, backstopping the @LondonKnights to wins over Windsor and Kingston.

Michael Simpson is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season, backstopping the London Knights to wins over Windsor and Kingston.

QMJHL

In four road games, where Halifax went 4-0-0, defenceman Brady Schultz tallied 11 points (three goals). On Feb. 19 he had four points (2G, 2A), that included the overtime winner, in a 5-4 victory against Moncton. On Feb. 22, he had a goal and an assist as the Mooseheads beat Sherbrooke 5-2 while 24 hours later he had three assists in a 5-4 overtime win versus Gatineau. He concluded the week with a pair of assists in 3-2 victory against Quebec. Schultz’s 51 points are the second most among QMJHL d-men.

The 19-year-old defenseman racked up three goals and eight helpers in four road games last week!

Sherbrooke’s Samuel St-Hilaire was literally unbeatable last week as he recorded a pair of shutouts in two starts to be named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week. On Feb. 24 he made 20 saves in a 6-0 win against Val-d’Or while 24 hours later he stopped 25 shots in a 3-0 victory over Saint John. St-Hilaire is 14-7-4 with a .921 save percentage and 2.16 GAA.

WHL

Prince George’s Riley Heidt (MIN) had 11 points (four goals) in four contests last week. He tallied three points (2G, 1A) in an 8-1 win over Seattle and 24 hours added later had a goal and an assist in 5-1 victory over the T-Birds. Heidt had a pair of helpers on Feb. 23 in a 5-1 decision against Kamloops while on Feb. 24 he had three more points (1G, 2A) in a 6-5 shootout win against Kelowna as he became the first player in the CHL to surpass 100 points in 2023-24.

Registering 11 points in four games, Riley Heidt of the Prince George Cougars is the WHL Player of the Week!

Swift Current’s Reid Dyck (BOS) won all three starts last week. He made 25 saves Feb. 19 in a 5-2 win against Moose Jaw while on Feb. 23 he stopped 20 shots as the Broncos beat the Tigers 4-1. A day later, Dyck would again defeat Medicine Hat as he made 29 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory. Dyck is 19-6-2 with a 2.59 GAA and .915 save percentage in 28 appearances.