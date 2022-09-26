CHL Daily: Sept. 26, 2022

CHL Three Stars

The reigning Memorial Cup champion Saint John Sea Dogs got their 2022-23 campaign off to a winning start thanks in part to the night’s first star, Brady Burns, who scored twice and added an assist in a 4-3 victory over Acadie-Bathurst.

His teammate Peter Reynolds also tallied three points (one goal) as the Sea Dogs erased a 3-2 third period deficit.

Baie-Comeau’s Isaac Dufort collected the evening’s third star thanks to a one goal, one assist effort in a 3-2 win over Rimouski.

Nightly notes:

New Sea Dogs captain Charlie Desroches got his campaign off to a nice start as he registered two assists in the victory. His 224 games in a Saint John jersey are the seventh most by a defenceman in team history. If he appears in 45 more games this year with the Sea Dogs, he’ll become the team’s new record holder in that category.

Ben Allison, one of five Titan players last season to reach the 20-goal plateau, opened his season account in Sunday’s defeat to Saint John.

New Oceanic center Xavier Filion, acquired from Quebec City in the offseason, scored his first goal of the season against the Titan. A year ago, he scored 13 goals and tallied 33 points for the Remparts.

