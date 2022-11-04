CHL Daily: Roy stars for Phoenix

CHL Three Stars

Joshua Roy (MTL) led the way for Sherbrooke as he had his first hat-trick of the season to claim the first star in a 6-0 win over Val d’Or. Roy also added an assist and in 13 games this year, has nine goals and 23 points and ranks fifth in QMJHL scoring.

North Bay’s Nikita Tarasevich registered the first multi-goal game of his OHL career to earn the second star in a 9-3 win over Niagara. Tarasevich, who also had an assist Thursday, has five goals and eight points in 12 games for the 7-4-0 Battalion.

Oliver Peer’s three-point game helped lead Windsor to a 5-3 victory over Sarnia as well as the night’s third star. Peer had two goals and an assist last night and has 16 points (nine goals) in 13 games this year for a Spits squad that is 9-1-3.

OHL

Matvey Petrov (EDM) had a goal and two assists in North Bay’s win to push his point streak to eight games while Jacob Therrien scored the first two goals of his OHL career.

Jacob Frasca had the only goal of the shootout as Barrie beat Peterborough 4-3. Ben West stopped 39 shots for the Colts to win his second game of the season. The Petes’ Connor Lockhart (VAN) had his fifth three-point game of the season in defeat.

Saginaw scored three times in the third to erase a two-goal deficit to beat Kingston 3-2. Davis Codd’s first goal of the year was the game-winner while Pavel Mintyukov (ANA) had one goal and one assist.

Sarnia’s Nolan Burke scored his OHL leading 12th goal of the season in their defeat to the Spitfires.

QMJHL

David Spacek (MIN) had three points (1G, 2A) while Justin Gill had three helpers in Sherbrooke’s win over the Foreurs. Rookie netminder Samuel St-Hilaire stopped all 22 shots for his fifth win of the year. The Phoenix are 13-1-1 and lead the Western Conference.

Quebec pushed its streak to 10-0-1 with a 3-1 victory over Chicoutimi as Nathan Gaucher (ANA) had a goal and an assist.

The Mooseheads’ streak moved to 5-0-1 courtesy of a 4-2 win against Baie-Comeau. Mathieu Cataford had three points (1G, 2A) while James Swan had 1-1. After his 11-game point streak was snapped Oct. 29, Jordan Dumais (CBJ) had an assist Thursday.

Moncton’s 7-0-1 streak was snapped by Charlottetown in a 3-2 loss as the Islanders had goals from three different skaters to get back to .500 (7-7-1).

Jan Sprynar scored twice as Rimouski beat Shawinigan 5-2 as they made it two straight wins.

WHL

Calgary captain Riley Fiddler-Schultz scored twice in a 5-2 win over Victoria to secure their third straight victory. Over his last four games, Fiddler-Schultz has scored eight of his nine goals on the season. David Adaszynski and Grayden Siepmann each had two assists in the Hitmen win.

