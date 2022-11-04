2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge updates

Day 1 — Nov. 3

On the first day of the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, Canada Black came back to beat Canada Red 4-3 despite being outshot 43-27.

Saginaw d-man Zayne Parekh scored the equalizer at 13:16 of the third before he buried the game-winner with 40.6 seconds left. Canada Black also got goals from Baie-Comeau’s Justin Poirier as well as Swift Current’s Clarke Caswell.

“Wearing that jersey is an honour; it is awesome,” said Parekh. “Without my teammates, those pucks do not go in the net. I do not think we played a great game tonight, I think moving forward we will find our way and pick it up. We are having fun though.”

🚨 Heck of a night for @ZayneParekh … the @SpiritHockey blue-liner scores twice in the final 6:44, including this game-winning goal with 40.6 seconds left, to earn 🇨🇦⚫️ a huge three points.#WorldU17 | @OHFHockey pic.twitter.com/ehbaFUuTKi — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) November 4, 2022

Michael Misa, the Spirit’s 15-year-old star, scored for Team Red, as did Everett’s Tarin Smith and Medicine Hat centre Tomas Mrsic.

Canada White opened their tournament with a 3-2 loss to Sweden as Lethbridge’s Miguel Marques and Edmonton’s Gavin Hodnett found the back of the net in defeat. Hodnett had tied the game with 1:16 left in regulation but the Swedes re-took the lead with 44.7 seconds to play.

“Putting on the Maple Leaf is an unbelievable feeling,” Marques said. “It is a dream come true. We should have come out a little stronger in the first period. We got better in the second and third, but we did not come out and play the way we should have. We need to bounce back and play the way we need to to beat Team Canada Black on Saturday.”

