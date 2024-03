CHL Daily presented by Dow: milestones, records and titles dominate Friday’s schedule

CHL Three Stars

Kocha Delic had a career high five points, and the second four-goal game of his OHL career, as Sudbury cruised past Barrie 13-4. Delic has a career high 28 goals and 62 points this year.

Dalibor Dvorsky (STL) had his second OHL hat-trick as part of the Wolves’ victory over the Colts. In 50 games this year, Dvorsky has 43 goals and sits tied fourth in goals scored in the OHL.

Ondrej Becher had four points (3G, 1A) in Prince George’s comfortable 9-2 win against Kamloops. It was Becher’s second hat-trick of the season and took him to 31 goals. His 94 points are tied for 12th most in the WHL.

CHL Top 10

The Prince George Cougars (1) cruised to a comfortable 9-2 win over Kamloops that pushed its point streak to 16-0-2 and saw them reach 100 points. A win Saturday night against the Blazers would also secure the Western Conference title for the Cougars.

The London Knights (2) edged past Windsor 4-3 for their 49th win of the season, the most in the OHL. A win Sunday in their season finale against Guelph would give the Knights their seventh 50-win season in franchise history.

Justin Poirier had a goal, his 51st of the year, and an assist as Baie-Comeau (3) beat Sherbrooke 5-2 for their fourth straight win and CHL best 53rd victory of the season.

The Portland Winterhawks (4) collected a point after a 4-3 overtime loss in Tri-City. Despite the defeat, Portland’s point streak extended to 7-0-2 while with two games left to play, they have an opportunity to hit 100 points for the first time since 2013-14.

Josh Bloom (VAN) had three points (2G, 1A) as the Saginaw Spirit (5) beat Sarnia 4-2 for their 48th win of the season to claim the OHL’s West Division title. The 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow hosts also set a new franchise record with 98 points in a single season with two games still to play.

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) had two goals as the Saskatoon Blades (6) beat Prince Albert 5-1 to secure the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL regular season champions. The Blades have a WHL best 49 wins this year and have a chance at no. 50 Saturday against the Raiders.

Ethan Gauthier (TB) scored twice to lead the Drummondville Voltigeurs (8) to a 6-4 victory against Chicoutimi. The victory ensured the Volts finished in first place in the QMJHL’s Western Conference while the club also reached the 100-point mark for the fourth time in franchise history.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (9) doubled up Victoriaville 4-2 behind a pair of goals from QMJHL leading scorer Antonin Verreault. The Huskies will finish second in the QMJHL’s Western Conference and with a win against Gatineau on Saturday, they could reach 100 points.

Connor Lockhart had both goals, that included the overtime winner, as the Oshawa Generals (10) beat Kitchener 2-1 to extend its winning streak to 11 games. The Generals, who claimed the East Division title with the victory, continue to lead the OHL’s Eastern Conference, a crown they can secure Sunday with at least a point against Sudbury.

NHL prospect watch

Milo Roelens (TB) reached the 30-goal mark for the first time in his QMJHL career after a four-point (3G, 1A) showing in Acadie-Bathurst’s 7-4 win against Moncton. Roelens is second in Titan scoring with 74 points.

Tyler Peddle (CBJ) had three points (2G, 1A) to lead Saint John to a 5-2 win against Halifax. As a member of Sea Dogs, Peddle has 10 goals and 17 points in 27 games.

Justin Gill (NYI) scored twice to reach the 40-goal plateau for the second straight year during Baie-Comeau’s 5-2 victory against Sherbrooke. Gill is second in QMJHL scoring with 98 points this year while his 40 goals rank third.

Easton Cowan (TOR) had a goal and an assist in London’s win over Windsor that pushed his point streak to 35 games. Cowan’s streak is now tied for the third longest in CHL history since 2000 alongside Connor Bedard and Logan Stankoven who both achieved the feat last season.

David Goyette (SEA) and Quentin Musty (SJ) each had six points (2G, 4A) during Sudbury’s massive win over Barrie. Goyette continues to lead the OHL in scoring with 112 points, the fourth most in Wolves single season history, while Musty now has 98 points (41 goals).

Andrew Cristall (WSH) had four points (1G, 3A) in Kelowna’s 6-2 road win over Vancouver. The goal saw Cristall reach the 40-goal mark for the first time in his WHL career while his 110 points are fifth most in the WHL. His teammate, captain Gabriel Szturc (TB) had a pair of goals and an assist in the win. Szturc’s 83 points this year are a career high.

Koehn Ziemmer (LA) made his return to the Prince George lineup for the first time since Nov. 27 in their win against Kamloops. Ziemmer was held pointless in the victory but has 31 points in 22 games this year.

Nightly notes

Alexandre Lallier had a career high five points (1G, 4A) during Acadie-Bathurst’s 7-4 win over Moncton. Lallier, who is in his second QMJHL season, has a career high 12 goals and 35 points while the victory got the Titan back to .500 with one game to play.

Charles-Antoine Lavallée had three points (2G, 1A) as Cape Breton won their eighth straight after a 4-3 decision over Charlottetown. The Eagles’ 38 wins are their most since 2018-19.

North Bay’s Dalyn Wakely became the second player this season, and just the fourth overall, to record 100 points in a single Battalion season after he had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 win over Mississauga. The win also secured the Battalion’s third straight Central Division crown.

His teammate Anthony Romani all but secured the goalscoring crown in the OHL after he had a hat-trick to take his season total to 56, four ahead of Kitchener’s Carson Rehkopf. Romani’s 56 goals trails only Justin Brazeau’s 63 in 2018-19 for the single season franchise record.

Despite their loss to Saskatoon, Prince Albert secured the 16th and final berth in the WHL Playoffs courtesy of Calgary’s loss to Swift Current. The Raiders are 31-31-5 this year.

Overage d-man Karter Prosofsky had his first WHL hat-trick as Wenatchee doubled up Victoria 4-2 on the road. Prosofsky entered this season with 37 career points but in 2023-24, he has 14 goals and 45 points.

OHL results (March 22, 2024)

Kingston 3-2 Ottawa (OT)

Oshawa 2-1 Kitchener (OT)

London 4-3 Windsor

North Bay 5-4 Mississauga

Saginaw 4-2 Sarnia

Sudbury 13-4 Barrie

Soo 4-2 Flint

QMJHL results (March 22, 2024)

Acadie-Bathurst 7-4 Moncton

Cape Breton 4-3 Charlottetown

Saint John 5-2 Halifax

Rimouski 4-3 Quebec

Baie-Comeau 5-2 Sherbrooke

Rouyn-Noranda 4-2 Victoriaville

Gatineau 7-4 Val-d’Or

Drummondville 6-4 Chicoutimi

WHL results (March 22, 2024)

Medicine Hat 3-2 Lethbridge (OT)

Saskatoon 5-1 Prince Albert

Brandon 3-2 Regina

Swift Current 7-6 Calgary

Prince George 9-2 Kamloops

Kelowna 6-2 Vancouver

Seattle 3-1 Spokane

Tri-City 4-3 Portland

Wenatchee 4-2 Victoria

