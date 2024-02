CHL Daily presented by Dow: Knights point streak hits 22 games

CHL Three Stars

Julien Paille recorded his first QMJHL hat-trick as part of Baie-Comeau’s 6-3 win over Cape Breton. In his first year with the Drakkar, Paille’s 19 goals are the fifth most on the team while his 41 points are a new career high.

Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) had a season high four points (1G, 3A) in Moose Jaw’s 6-4 win in Red Deer. Mateychuk’s 13 goals have matched his career high from 2021-22 while his 52 points are the fourth most among WHL d-men this year.

Patrick Thomas (WSH) scored twice and added an assist as Brantford won 6-4 in Guelph. The Bulldogs’ 26 wins are part of a four-way tie for the second most in the Eastern Conference while Thomas’ 43 points are the fourth most on the team.

CHL Top 10

Fraser Minten (TOR) had a goal and two assists to lead the Saskatoon Blades (1) to a 6-1 victory over Prince Albert. The win extended the Blades’ streak to 9-0-1 while their 38 wins continue to lead the WHL.

The London Knights’ (2) point streak hit 22 games Friday after a 5-1 win over Windsor on home ice as Easton Cowan (TOR) had three points (1G, 2A). London leads the OHL with 37 wins and 77 points.

In addition to Paille’s hat-trick, Raoul Boilard had three points (1G, 2A) as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (3) doubled up Cape Breton 6-3. The Drakkar, who earlier in the week clinched a playoff spot, have won four straight and continue to lead the CHL in wins (42) and points (86).

Zayne Parekh second goal of the game was the overtime winner as the Saginaw Spirit (4) beat Owen Sound 5-4. The Spirit’s 35 wins and 71 points are the second most in the OHL.

Ethan Gauthier (TB) scored the game-winner with just 20 seconds left in regulation as the Drummondville Voltigeurs (5) sneaked past Shawinigan 2-1 to record its 35th win of the campaign, the second most in the Q.

The Prince George Cougars (7) won its second straight contest after a 4-1 home victory over Victoria. The Cougars’ .686 winning percentage is the third best in the WHL this year.

Teague Patton had three points (2G, 1A) to lead the Everett Silvertips (9) to a 6-2 road win over Wenatchee. Everett’s 34 wins are part of a three-way tie for the Western Conference lead.

The Moose Jaw Warriors (10) collected a fourth straight win after Mateychuk’s four points powered them to a 6-4 win in Red Deer. Moose Jaw’s 32 wins and 60 points trail only Saskatoon in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

NHL prospect watch

With his three-point showing, Easton Cowan’s (TOR) point streak is now at 20 games. Over that stretch, he’s amassed 41 points (15 goals) while his 69 points this year are tied for the eighth most in the OHL.

Owen Beck (MTL) had three points (2G, 1A) during Saginaw’s overtime win against Owen Sound. Since he was acquired by the Spirit, Beck has 20 points (seven goals) in 13 games while his 50 total points in 2023-24 means he’s now hit the 50-point plateau in three straight seasons.

Jagger Firkus (SEA) had three assists for the Warriors in their 6-1 victory over Prince Albert. Firkus’ 90 points leads the CHL this year.

Ben Hemmerling (VGK) had three points (1G, 2A) during Everett’s win against Wenatchee. Hemmerling’s goal was his 22nd of the year, a new career high, while his 71 points are already a new personal best.

Nightly notes

Carter Bickle made 23 saves to record his first career shutout as Charlottetown collected a 2-0 victory over Saint John. Bickle is 12-15-3 in 31 appearances this year.

Overage forward Oliver Peer had three points (2G, 1A) to lead Flint to a 7-2 win in Oshawa. The victory puts the Firebirds one point out of a playoff spot with two games in hand on eighth-placed Sarnia. Since he was acquired from Windsor, Peer has eight goals in 11 games with Flint.

Berkly Catton scored twice and added an assist as Spokane beat Tri-City 5-1. Catton, the ninth ranked North American skater in the NHL Central Scouting mid-term rankings, has 81 points (37 goals) in just 48 games this year.

OHL results (Feb. 9, 2024)

Kingston 5-4 Kitchener

London 5-1 Windsor

Mississauga 5-4 Barrie

Ottawa 6-1 Peterborough

Saginaw 5-4 Owen Sound (OT)

Sarnia 6-4 Erie

Sudbury 6-1 Niagara

Brantford 6-4 Guelph

Flint 7-2 Oshawa

QMJHL results (Feb. 9, 2024)

Charlottetown 2-0 Saint John

Baie-Comeau 6-3 Cape Breton

Drummondville 2-1 Shawinigan

Rimouski 3-1 Gatineau

Sherbrooke 4-2 Quebec

Val-d’Or 5-1 Acadie-Bathurst

Chicoutimi 5-2 Moncton

WHL results (Feb. 9, 2024)

Brandon 4-1 Lethbridge

Saskatoon 6-1 Prince Albert

Swift Current 4-1 Edmonton

Calgary 6-2 Medicine Hat

Moose Jaw 6-4 Red Deer

Kelowna 6-3 Kamloops

Prince George 4-1 Victoria

Everett 6-2 Wenatchee

Vancouver 3-1 Seattle

Spokane 5-1 Tri-City

