CHL Daily: Petrov takes over OHL scoring lead

Eriks Mateiko’s first QMJHL hat-trick gave him the first star of the night as Saint John won 5-4 in Val d’Or. Mateiko, who was the 108th pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft out of Latvia, has 11 goals and 21 points as a rookie.

Regina’s Drew Sim made 44 saves as he faced a season high 49 shots to earn the second star in Regina’s 6-5 overtime win over Calgary. The win Sim’s 19th of the season, tied for the sixth most in the WHL .

Matvey Petrov (EDM) matched his season high in points with four (1G, 3A) as he took the night’s third star after he led North Bay to a 5-1 win in Sudbury. Petrov’s performance Wednesday took him to the top of the OHL’s scoring race with 69 points.

Nikita Tarasevich had three assists in the Battalion’s win while Kyle Jackson (SEA) had three points (1G, 2A). The victory was North Bay’s OHL best 33rd of the season.

Saginaw’s eight-game skid was ended Wednesday as they beat Flint 5-4 behind a pair of goals from 16-year-old defenceman Zayne Parekh. Michael Misa had three points (1G, 2A) to hit the 50-point plateau while Flint’s Braeden Kressler found the back of the net in impressive fashion from his stomach.

Cam MacDonald (TB) recorded the game-winner as Gatineau beat Moncton 3-2 to move back into a tie for first place in the Western Conference.

Saint John’s Pavel Simek had four points (1G, 3A) in support of Mateiko’s hat-trick as the Sea Dogs collected their third straight win.

Alexis Bonefon had 1-1 as Shawinigan beat Drummondville 3-1 to reach 50 points.

Connor Bedard scored his 44 th goal of the season, as well as the shootout winner, as Regina squeaked out a win over Calgary in the CHL on TSN broadcast. The Pats found themselves behind on four different occasions but Braxton Whitehead’s goal with 33.9 seconds left forced overtime before Bedard secured the two points in the shootout.

goal of the season, as well as the shootout winner, as Regina squeaked out a win over Calgary in the CHL on TSN broadcast. The Pats found themselves behind on four different occasions but Braxton Whitehead’s goal with 33.9 seconds left forced overtime before Bedard secured the two points in the shootout. Zach Benson’s unbelievable solo effort stood as the game-winner as Winnipeg beat Saskatoon 5-3 to collect their third consecutive victory. Benson and Connor McClennon (PHI) each scored twice in the win.

Kamloops took down Portland 5-1 as Dylan Sedor scored twice while Logan Stankoven (DAL) and Olen Zellweger (ANA) each had a goal and an assist. Dylan Ernst made a season high 45 saves in the Blazers net.

Ethan Ernst and Jake Sloan each scored twice as Tri-City beat Swift Current 6-1. Reese Belton also chipped in with three helpers as Tri-City’s streak moved to 9-0-3.

Lethbridge had goals from four different players to beat Moose Jaw 4-1 as the Hurricanes collected their third straight win.

Prince Albert collected its fourth straight win as they won 4-1 on the road against Vancouver behind Landon Kosior’s 1-1 performance.

