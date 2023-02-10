CHL Daily: Nadeau stars as Olympiques win seventh straight

CHL Three Stars

Olivier Nadeau (BUF) stole the show in Game 1 of the Alexandra Cup as he scored four times to claim the first star in Gatineau’s 5-2 victory over Ottawa. Since his return to the lineup Dec. 28 after offseason shoulder surgery, Nadeau has 14 goals and 24 points in 17 games.

Tucker Robertson’s (SEA) fine season continued Thursday as he collected the second star after a hat-trick in Peterborough’s 8-3 win over Oshawa. Robertson, who also added an assist, hit the 70-point mark in the process and has 31 goals this year.

Connor McClennon (PHI) scored three times to lead Winnipeg to a 7-6 victory over Calgary and to the night’s third star. McClennon’s 34 goals this season are the third most in the WHL.

Nightly notes

OHL

Marko Sikic’s 10 th goal of the season stood as the game-winner as Sarnia won 4-2 in North Bay while Ethan Ritchie and Ty Voit (TOR) each contributed a pair of assists.

Rodwin Dionicio scored the overtime winner for Windsor as they beat the Soo 5-4 for their sixth straight win. Jacob Maillet contributed three points (1G, 2A) in the victory.

The Colts’ streak was pushed to 5-0-1 as they scored three times in the third to overcome Mississauga 6-4 as Ethan Cardwell (SJ), Jacob Frasca and Evan Vierling all had three points (1G, 2A).

QMJHL

Riley Kidney had four points (1G, 3A) in Gatineau’s win over Ottawa that pushed their win streak to seven games but more importantly into first place in the QMJHL’s Western Conference for the first time this season.

Giovanni Morneau had the game-winner as the Islanders collected a 3-2 road victory over Acadie-Bathurst.

Justin Cote scored the overtime winner with just five seconds to play as Drummondville beat Cape Breton 3-2 to win their second game in a row.

Mathys Fernandez recorded his first career QMJHL shutout as Val d’Or blew out Victoriaville 7-0. Matis Ouellet led the offensive charge with a career high four points (2G, 2A).

WHL

The ICE staged a big third period comeback Thursday in their win over Calgary as they scored four times in the final frame to erase a 5-3 deficit. Zach Benson, Conor Geekie (ARI) and Carson Lambos (MIN) all had two assists as Winnipeg made it back-to-back wins.

