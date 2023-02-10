CHLTV GOTW preview: Blazers vs. Blades, Feb. 10, 2023

The matchup

Two of the top teams in the WHL meet tonight as the Kamloops Blazers (31-10-6), hosts of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, welcome the Saskatoon Blades (33-12-4) to the Sandman Centre.

Kamloops’ .723 win percentage is the fifth best in the WHL and with a plethora of offensive talent and one of the league’s top goaltenders, they continue to find sustained success.

Captain Logan Stankoven (DAL) leads the offensive charge for the Blazers as he has at least one point in all 32 games he has played this year and with a strong supporting cast that includes Caedan Bankier (MIN), Fraser Minten (TOR) and Matthew Seminoff (DAL), among others, it’s no surprise their 199 goals are the second most in the WHL.

#LeafsForever prospect Fraser Minten fired home the OT GWG Friday for @blazerhockey! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/LgsTD4Am7J — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 17, 2022

The Blazers, who are on a four-game winning streak, also own the second best power play at 29.3 per cent while their 135 goals against are the fifth fewest courtesy of Dylan Ernst’s play between the pipes this year.

When Kamloops are firing on all cylinders up front, they are virtually unbeatable; 25 of their wins this year have come when they score first while 26 have come when they outshoot their opponents.

Saskatoon own the third best record in the Eastern Conference and are chasing the 40-win mark for the 17th time in franchise history as a member of the WHL.

The Blades enter tonight having won three straight and while their 182 goals, led by Trevor Wong and Egor Sidorov’s offensive exploits, are middle of the pack, their 118 goals against are one off of the WHL lead as Ethan Chadwick and Austin Elliott have starred in goal.

A large reason for their success has been their performance on special teams; their power play ranks sixth at 26.6 per cent while their penalty kill is the fourth best at 82.7 per cent.

Tonight is the one and only regular season meeting between the two teams this year.

Who to watch

After he was named the CHL’s Player of the Year last season, Logan Stankoven has somehow taken his level of play up a notch in 2022-23.

The Dallas Stars prospect has 27 goals and 71 points in just 32 games this year to sit third in WHL scoring and 10th in the CHL.

His 44 assists are tied for the seventh most in the WHL while his 60 per cent success rate in the faceoff circle is second best among qualified skaters.

Stankoven has also scored four shorthanded goals and of course became a two-time World Juniors gold medallist last month as Canada claimed its second straight title.

Last season, the Kamloops native had 45 goals and 104 points and also claimed the Four Broncos Trophy as the WHL’s Player of the Year and the Brad Hornung Trophy as the league’s Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Stats leaders

While Stankoven leads the charge, seven other Blazers are playing at a point-per-game pace or better this season.

Seminoff sits second in team scoring with 52 points while Bankier’s 25 goals are two behind Stankoven’s team lead.

In addition to Bankier and Seminoff, Daylan Kuefler (NYI) has also passed the 50-point mark while Kyle Masters’ (MIN) 46 points are tied for the ninth most in the WHL among d-men alongside new teammate Olen Zellweger (ANA).

Ernst’s 27 wins are tied for the CHL lead while he has recorded two shutouts alongside his .909 save percentage and 2.64 GAA.

Wong’s 60 points are already a career high while his next goal will topple his previous season best of 17 goals.

Brandon Lisowsky with a third of @BladesHockey’s goals tonight! 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/APTyNqGjDO — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 11, 2022

Sidorov, who has three hat-trick’s this season, has 30 goals this year, six of which were game-winners. Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) has 49 points (27 goals) while captain Aidan De La Gorgendiere’s 48 points from the blue line are the sixth most in the WHL.

Elliott has 17 wins in goal, in one extra start than Chadwick, who has 16 victories between the pipes. Elliott’s 2.01 GAA is the best in the WHL among qualified goaltenders.

Where to watch

Friday’s contest can be seen live for free on CHL TV at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca.