CHL Daily: Nadeau stars for Olympiques

Olivier Nadeau (BUF) had a season-high six points to claim the first star star as Gatineau beat Val d’Or 11-6. Nadeau, who only made his season debut Dec. 28 after offseason shoulder surgery, has 10 goals and 18 points in 13 games.

Kolby Hay was lights out in the Oil Kings goal Friday as his 44-save shutout earned him the evening’s second star. It was the first WHL shutout of his career in his 61st game.

Saint John’s rookie blueliner Nicolas Bilodeau scored his first career hat-trick in a 7-3 win over Acadie-Bathurst to collect the third star. Bilodeau’s 22 points leads all QMJHL rookie blueliners.

Ruslan Gazizov had the shootout winner as London took down Ottawa 2-1.

Gavin Bryant, Nolan Seed and Madden Steen all had two assists as Owen Sound used goals from six different skaters, including Colby Barlow, to double up Guelph 6-3.

David Goyette’s (SEA) second of the night was the game-winner with 2:24 left in the third as Sudbury beat Windsor 3-2 to hold onto eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Reid Valaded had a pair of goals as Kitchener beat Barrie 6-3 to collect back-to-back wins. Mitchell Martin and Simon Motew each had three assists in the win.

Nolan Burke (NSH) had three points (1G, 2A) and Cooper Way scored twice as Sarnia collected its third straight win with a 5-2 victory against the Soo.

Cal Ritchie scored twice while Jacob Oster stopped all 19 shots he faced to collect his first OHL shutout as Oshawa won 2-0 in Kingston.

Porter Martone and Luke Misa each had three points (1G, 2A) as Mississauga beat Flint 8-2 to win their fourth in a row.

David Goyette showed off his goal-scoring touch on Friday 🚨🚨@SeattleKraken prospect scored goals 28 and 29 on the season as the @Sudbury_Wolves picked up the win 🎥 pic.twitter.com/s7AFloAPIk — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 28, 2023

@MapleLeafs prospect Ty Voit with the game winning goal! 🚨 After tonight, Voit STILL leads the OHL in points with a total of 66. #SwarmWarning🐝 pic.twitter.com/mJO6w8akak — Sarnia Sting (@StingHockey) January 28, 2023

Gatineau’s huge win over Val d’Or pushed them into spot in the QMJHL’s Western Conference. In addition to Nadeau’s six points, Riley Kidney (MTL) had two goals and two assists while Samuel Savoie (CHI) scored twice and Alexis Gendron and Cam MacDonald (TB) each added three points (1G, 2A).

In Friday’s CHL on TSN broadcast, William Rousseau made 20 saves as Quebec shutout Chicoutimi 5-0. Captain Theo Rochette scored twice as the Remparts became the first team in the CHL to hit the 75-point mark.

Tristan Allard had four points (2G, 2A), Danill Bourash had two goals and Louis-Philippe Fontaine had a goal and three assists as Rouyn-Noranda beat Baie-Comeau 8-5.

Cole Burbidge and Brady Burns each had a goal and two assists while Noah Reinhart had a career-high four points (1G, 3A) in Saint John’s win.

After Rimouski saw a 3-0 lead disappear, Julien Beland saved their blushes as he scored the game-winner with 1:52 left in regulation to beat Drummondville 4-3.

James Swan’s three points (2G, 1A) and Xavier Sarrasin’s three assists led Blainville-Boisbriand to a 5-3 win Charlottetown.

Charles-Olivier Villeneuve had the game-winner as Shawinigan beat Sherbrooke 2-1.

🦬 Olivier Nadeau 🦬 2⃣ buts et 4⃣ passes en 2⃣ périodes pour Nadeau ⬇️ 2⃣ goals and 4⃣ assists in 2⃣ periods for Nadeau | @BuffaloSabres ⬇️#goOLgo♠️ pic.twitter.com/L8sA8r39kq — Olympiques de Gatineau (@OlympiquesGAT) January 28, 2023

Le capitaine fait tout par lui même! Theo Rochette does it all himself! #CHLonTSN pic.twitter.com/scX3MKuScw — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 28, 2023

Blake Swetlikoff’s third period marker stood as the game-winner as Lethbridge took down Winnipeg 2-1.

Lucas Ciona (CGY) had four points (1G, 3A) as Seattle won 7-2 in Spokane. Jared Davidson (MTL) had two goals and an assist as the T-Birds made it three consecutive wins.

Fraser Minten (TOR), Matthew Seminoff (DAL) and Logan Stankoven (DAL) starred as they led Kamloops to a 7-4 road win over Victoria.

James Stefan had four points (2G, 2A) while Chaz Lucius (WPG) had two goals and an assist as Portland beat Swift Current 6-3 to collect their fourth win in a row. In all four games he has played in the WHL, Lucius has recorded multi-point outings.

Ryder Korczak (NYR) and Harper Lolacher each had two goals as Moose Jaw defeated Brandon 5-1.

Kai Uchacz’s two goals led Red Deer to a 5-1 win over Saskatoon while Frantisek Formanek chipped in with three assists.

Jalen Luypen had the game-winner as Tri-City pipped Everett 2-1 to push their streak to 6-0-3.

Three different Giants found the back of the net as they took down Kelowna 3-1.

