Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) had the best game of his OHL career Sunday as he scored four times to lead North Bay to a 9-0 win over Kingston. Since he was acquired from Sarnia at the OHL trade deadline, Vilmanis has 13 goals in 13 games with the Battalion.

Brantford’s Cole Brown (NJ) had a season high four points (2G, 2A) in a comprehensive 11-1 win over Peterborough. Brown, who won an OHL championship in 2022 with the Bulldogs, has 10 goals and 27 points this year.

David Goyette (SEA) had second four-point (1G, 3A) showing of the year as he helped Sudbury to an 8-7 overtime win in Mississauga. Goyette’s 53 assists this year are a new career high while his 84 points are tied for the OHL lead.

The London Knights’ (2) kept its point streak alive in dramatic fashion as they erased a 3-0 deficit against Oshawa to win 4-3 in overtime thanks to Easton Cowan’s (TOR) winner. In the process, the Knights’ streak moved to 21-0-2 while Cowan extended his personal point streak to 21 games. London’s 38 wins lead the OHL.

Andrew Oke made 22 saves to record his first OHL shutout to backstop the Saginaw Spirit (4) to a 3-0 win over the Soo Greyhounds (8). Saginaw, who have won five straight, have the second most wins in the OHL with 37.

Florian Xhekaj (MTL) had two goals and an assist as part of Brantford’s win over Peterborough. The second year winger has a career high 23 goals and 42 points this year. The Bulldogs’ 27 wins are tied for the second most in the OHL’s Eastern Conference.

Kasper Halttunen (SJ) was a driving force in London’s third period comeback against Oshawa as he had three points (2G, 1A) in the victory. The first-year skater has 27 goals and 48 points in just 41 games.

Quentin Musty’s (SJ) second goal of the afternoon was the overtime winner as Sudbury beat Mississauga 8-7. Musty’s overtime winner was his 27th goal of the year, a new career high.

Lucas Karmiris and Angus MacDonell each had three points (2G, 1A) as Mississauga collected a point against Sudbury. The Steelheads are 2-0-1 in their last three games and sit six games over .500.

Mike McIvor recorded his first OHL shutout as he made 22 saves for North Bay in their 9-0 win against Kingston. McIvor is 6-6-0 with a 3.77 GAA in 12 games this year.

Alexis Bonefon scored twice, including the overtime winner, as Shawinigan beat Quebec 3-2 in a matchup between the last two QMJHL champions.

Maxime Pellerin had a pair of goals to lead Victoriaville to a 3-1 victory over Rouyn-Noranda. The win was the Tigres’ third straight and pulled them into a tie with the Huskies for second place in the QMJHL’s Western Conference with 33 wins.

