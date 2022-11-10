CHL Daily: ICE win 12th straight

CHL Three Stars

Adam Kydd’s first career WHL hat-trick helped lead Kelowna to a wild 8-6 win over Prince George as he claimed the first star. Kydd also added two assists in the victory to record the first five-point game of his WHL career. The 20-year-old is third in Rockets scoring with 18 points.

Regina’s Borya Valis also tallied his first career WHL hat-trick to take the night’s second star. Valis also added an assist in Regina’s 7-4 win over Edmonton to set a new career high with four points in a game. The Denver native has eight goals and 15 points in 15 games this year.

Owen Pederson collected the third star after he had two goals and three assists as the ICE won their 12th straight. Pederson has 28 points (nine goals) in 18 games this year.

Nightly notes

OHL

Ottawa collected its fourth straight win as they beat Kingston 6-3 on the road. Cameron Tolnai led the charge with two goals and an assist as he pushed his point streak to 10 games. Luca Pinelli and Vinzenz Rohrer (MTL) added a goal and an assist each.

Owen Sound beat Sarnia 6-2 as they won the 700th game in franchise history as the Attack. Deni Goure’s impressive campaign continued as he contributed four points (2G, 2A) in the win and has 11 goals and 22 points this year.

Deni Goure, absolutely electric ⚡️@AttackOHL veteran scored a pair in his second four-point game of the season, powering the Bears to victory 🎥 pic.twitter.com/IEIOGdE0Px — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 10, 2022

WHL

Winnipeg completed a two-game sweep of Red Deer with a 7-4 victory that was their 12 th win in a row. In addition to Pederson’s five-point effort, Connor McClennon (PHI) had four points (2G, 2A), Skylar Bruce scored twice while Graham Sward (NSH) and Ben Zloty each added two assists. The ICE are 17-1-0 this year.

win in a row. In addition to Pederson’s five-point effort, Connor McClennon (PHI) had four points (2G, 2A), Skylar Bruce scored twice while Graham Sward (NSH) and Ben Zloty each added two assists. The ICE are 17-1-0 this year. In Luke Prokop’s (NSH) Seattle debut, it was Reid Schaefer who gave the T-Birds the two points as he scored the overtime winner at 1:24 to beat Kamloops 2-1.

In addition to Valis’ hat-trick, the Pats got five points from Connor Bedard as he contributed a goal and four assists. In the process, Bedard extended his point streak to 16 games and he has a WHL best 36 points this year.

Colton Dach (CHI) scored twice for Kelowna as they beat the Cougars 8-6 while Andrew Cristall recorded a career best five assists. In defeat, both Chase Wheatcroft and Koehn Ziemmer each scored twice for Prince George.

Lethbridge pushed its streak to 4-0-1 as they collected a 2-1 win in Prince Albert. Tyson Laventure and Joe Arnsten had goals while rookie netminder Harrison Meneghin stopped 21 shots.

Toss the 🎩🎩🎩 for Borya Valis' first @TheWHL hat-trick! @WHLPats P.s. Connor Bedard had assists on all three goals as part of a five-point night 👀 pic.twitter.com/D3xoifpAza — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 10, 2022

