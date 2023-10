CHL Daily: Hat-tricks dominate Saturday’s action

CHL Three Stars

Zac Funk‘s electric start to 2023-24 continued Saturday with his third five-point (3G, 2A) game of the season as Prince George beat Kamloops 7-1. Funk’s 26 points leads all CHL skaters this year.

Andrew LeBlanc recorded the first hat-trick of his OHL career as he had four points (3G, 1A) during Sarnia’s 6-4 road win over Erie. LeBlanc, who was acquired from Niagara alongside twin brother Jacob in the offseason, has 12 points in nine games.

Oshawa’s Matthew Buckley completed his hat-trick in style as he buried the overtime winner in a 4-3 road victory against Peterborough. Buckley has six goals in nine games this year.

CHL Top 10

The Portland Wintherhawks (1) continue to stroll as they won their eighth straight after a 5-1 road win against Everett. Josh Zakreski had three points (1G, 2A) for Portland.

The Halifax Mooseheads (3) won made it back-to-back wins after a 5-1 victory over Val-d’Or. The Mooseheads’ Lou Levesque and David Moravec each had a goal and an assist.

Egor Sidorov (ANA) scored the game-winner for the Saskatoon Blades (4) in a narrow 2-1 decision against Red Deer. The Blades have won six straight and own the best record in the WHL’s Eastern Conference at 8-2-0.

The Moose Jaw Warriors (5) collected a 4-1 road win over Prince Albert on the back of a Jagger Firkus (SEA) hat-trick.

The Saginaw Spirit’s (7) losing streak hit three games as they suffered a 5-2 loss to Windsor. Valentin Zhugin scored his fifth goal of the year in defeat, tied for the team lead.

While Funk had five points for the Prince George Cougars (8), d-man Hudson Thornton added three points (2G, 1A) in their 7-1 win over the Blazers.

The Mississauga Steelheads (9) won its second straight contest after a 4-1 win over Kitchener. Ryerson Leenders’ strong start to the year continued as he made 35 saves in the Mississauga net.

NHL prospect watch

Owen Beck (MTL) had his first hat-trick of the season, and the third of his OHL career, during Peterborough’s overtime loss to Oshawa.

Dylan Roobroeck (NYR) had a trio of assists in Oshawa’s 4-3 overtime win against Peterborough. Roobroeck’s 10 points leads the Generals.

Jorian Donovan (OTT) had a goal and an assist in Brantford’s 5-2 win over Owen Sound. Donovan leads all Bulldogs skaters with eight points this year.

Quentin Musty (SJ) had two points (1G, 1A) during Sudbury’s 5-3 win versus Barrie while David Goyette (SEA) had a pair of assists.

In addition to Firkus’ hat-trick, Moose Jaw’s Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) tallied three assists for the Warriors Saturday.

Andrew Cristall (WSH) had three more points (1G, 2A) in Kelowna’s win over Vancouver to take his season total to 20, the second most in the WHL.

Nightly notes

Maxim Massé had three points (2G, 1A) in Chicoutimi’s 5-3 win over Shawinigan. A top prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft, and reigning CHL Rookie of the Year, Massé has 14 points in 11 games this year.

Victoriaville’s winning streak was extended to four games after a 4-1 road victory over Quebec as Nikita Preshchepov had three points (1G, 2A).

Liam Greentree, one of the OHL’s top prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft, tallied three points (2G, 1A) in Windsor’s win over Saginaw.

Tij Iginla had four points (2G, 2A) during Kelowna’s 6-5 victory against Vancouver. Iginla has 12 goals in 11 games in his first season with the Rockets.

OHL Results (Oct. 21, 2023)

Mississauga 4-1 Kitchener

Sarnia 6-4 Erie

Guelph 6-2 Kingston

Brantford 5-2 Owen Sound

Oshawa 4-3 Peterborough

Windsor 5-2 Saginaw

Sudbury 5-3 Barrie

QMJHL Results (Oct. 21, 2023)

Acadie-Bathurst 4-2 Charlottetown

Chicoutimi 5-3 Shawinigan

Victoriaville 4-1 Quebec

Halifax 5-1 Val-d’Or

Moncton 5-1 Saint John

WHL Results (Oct. 21, 2023)

Moose Jaw 4-1 Prince Albert

Prince George 7-1 Kamloops

Saskatoon 2-1 Red Deer

Wenatchee 4-3 Brandon (SO)

Portland 5-1 Everett

Victoria 4-3 Spokane

Kelowna 6-5 Vancouver

