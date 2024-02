CHL Daily: Drakkar become first CHL club to 40 wins

CHL Three Stars

Quinn Kennedy recorded his first QMJHL hat-trick as he led Rimouski to a 4-1 win over Blainville-Boisbriand. Kennedy, the 117th ranked North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s mid-term rankings, has 36 points in 35 games this year.

Lethbridge’s Sean Tschigerl found the back of the net three times against his former club Calgary in a 6-0 win. Since being traded to the Hurricanes, Tschigerl has seven goals in nine games.

Milo Roelens had four points (1G, 3A) in Acadie-Bathurst’s 7-5 victory over Moncton. Roelens’ 22 goals have matched his career high from last year while his 54 points are the second most among Titan skaters.

CHL Top 10

Justin Gill (NYI) blasted home the OT winner for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (1) as they beat Quebec 2-1 for their 40th win of the season. In addition to their 40 wins, the Drakkar’s 82 points and .820 winning percentage lead the CHL.

Denver Barkey (PHI) scored the shootout winner as the London Knights (3) nudged past Owen Sound 4-3 to extend its point streak to 19 games (17-0-2). London’s 34 wins are the most in the OHL this year.

Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) had the overtime winner as the Saginaw Spirit (5) defeated Barrie 4-3. The Spirit’s 33 wins and .713 winning percentage are both the second most in the OHL.

The Everett Silvertips (7) dropped its second straight game after a 4-3 defeat in Vancouver. However, the Silvertips’ 67 points are the second most in the WHL’s Western Conference.

Simon Motew had the only goal for the Kitchener Rangers (8) as they lost 6-1 to Erie. The Rangers have dropped six of their last seven games but have the OHL’s fourth most wins with 31.

Tyson Yameko had four assists and Kyle McDonough had three points (2G, 1A) as the Portland Winterhawks (9) cruised past Seattle 7-1. Portland’s 33 wins and 69 points leads the WHL’s Western Conference.

NHL prospect watch

Luca Pinelli (CBJ) scored twice, the second of which was the OT winner, as Ottawa won 3-2 in Flint. The 67’s captain has a career high 32 goals this year.

Carey Terrance (ANA) had a pair of goals as part of Erie’s 6-1 win against Kitchener. In 39 games this year, Terrance has 26 goals.

Nightly notes

Mathys Fernandez turned aside 19 shots as he backstopped Shawinigan to a 1-0 win over Halifax. In just six games with the Cataractes, Fernandez already has posted two shutouts.

Carter George made 42 saves for Owen Sound in their shootout defeat to London, as did Peterborough’s Liam Sztuska in a 5-4 overtime loss to Niagara.

Kevin He‘s 24th goal of the year was the game-winner as Niagara beat Peterborough 5-4 in overtime.

During Saginaw’s win over Barrie, 2024 NHL Draft prospect Zayne Parekh scored his 23rd goal of the season to establish a new single-season best by a Spirit defenceman.

Miguel Marques had three points (2G, 1A) while Harrison Meneghin made 25 saves during Lethbridge’s 6-0 win against Calgary.

OHL results (Feb. 3, 2024)

North Bay 6-4 Brantford

Erie 6-1 Kitchener

Ottawa 3-2 Flint (OT)

London 4-3 Owen Sound (SO)

Niagara 5-4 Peterborough (OT)

Saginaw 4-3 Barrie (OT)

QMJHL results (Feb. 3, 2024)

Rimouski 4-1 Blainville-Boisbriand

Gatineay 4-1 Val-d’Or

Baie-Comeau 2-1 Quebec (OT)

Shawinigan 1-0 Halifax

Acadie-Bathurst 7-5 Moncton

WHL results (Feb. 3, 2024)

Lethbridge 6-0 Calgary

Moose Jaw 6-3 Red Deer

Prince Albert 3-2 Medicine Hat

Brandon 5-4 Swift Current

Portland 7-1 Seattle

Tri-City 6-3 Spokane

Vancouver 4-3 Everett

