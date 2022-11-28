CHL Daily: Donovan nets hat-trick in night to remember

CHL Three Stars

Ottawa Senators prospect Jorian Donovan of the Hamilton Bulldogs is Sunday’s first star after scoring his first career hat-trick and adding an assist in a 10-6 romp of the Soo. On the season, the budding blue-liner has collected 17 points in 18 games.

Second-star recognition goes to Kitchener Rangers second-year centre Carson Rehkopf who notched his second three-goal game of the season in an 8-4 doubling up of Erie. That performance put Rehkopf second in Rangers’ goal scoring with 10 tallies.

Rounding out nightly honours, Everett Silvertips veteran centre Austin Roest netted his first-ever hat-trick in an 8-3 win over rival Spokane. Through 2022-23, Roest leads the Silvertips with 35 points in 23 appearances.

Nightly notes

OHL

The Mississauga Steelheads rallied for a three-goal third period to prevail 5-3 versus Kingston. Montreal Canadiens draftee Owen Beck led the way with a trio of assists.

The Ottawa 67’s returned to the win column following a 5-1 takedown of Sudbury in which rookie blue-liner Henry Mews dazzled with a two-goal performance.

The London Knights doubled up on Oshawa, coming away with a 4-2 road victory that saw captain Sean McGurn lead the way with three points counting one goal and two assists.

First career #OHL hat trick for Jorian Donovan! 🧢🧢🧢 The @Senators prospect scored three in a high-scoring affair in Hamilton part of a 10-6 @BulldogsOHL victory! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/u63eZqPMX6 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 27, 2022

QMJHL

Coming away with a 4-3 shootout victory over Cape Breton, the Charlottetown Islanders saw a strong performance between the pipes from netminder Francesco Lapenna who stopped 31 shots.

Four unanswered markers led the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies to a 5-2 road win in Saint John in which 2004-born left-wing Louis-Philippe Fontaine tallied twice and added an assist.

The Rimouski Oceanic scored three times in the final frame then took the contest in the shootout for a 4-3 victory over Acadie-Bathurst. Seattle Kraken draftee Jacob Melanson scored twice.

Montreal Canadiens up-and-comer Joshua Roy netted the eventual game winner as the Sherbrooke Phoenix defeated Blainville-Boisbriand 2-1.

A strong second half counting five unanswered goals saw the Moncton Wildcats come back 5-4 versus Halifax. New York Rangers prospect Maxim Barbashev netted the game winner with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.

The Chicoutimi Sagueneens lit the lamp twice in the third to prevail 3-2 versus Drummondville. Rookie right-wing Maxim Masse wrapped up the night with one goal and one assist.

WHL

The Red Deer Rebels have picked up points in three straight following a 3-2 overtime victory in Calgary. Blue-liner Hunter Mayo played the hero in the bonus frame.

The Prince Albert Raiders doubled up on Medicine Hat 4-2 as veteran left-wing Sloan Stanick put up a two-goal effort to move into first in team scoring with 25 points in 24 games.

The Tri-City Americans edged Seattle 4-3 highlighted by a two-goal night by Calgary Flames prospect Lucas Ciona who secured the game winner with less than three minutes remaining.

Ty Thorpe tallied twice including a shorthanded marker as the Vancouver Giants toppled Portland 3-1. This season, Thorpe sits second in Giants’ goal scoring with 11 tallies in 23 appearances.

