CHL Daily: 67’s and Knights hit 40-win mark

CHL Three Stars

Max Namestnikov’s four-goal game earned him Friday’s first star as he led Guelph to a 7-3 win over Sault Ste. Marie. It was the second hat-trick of Namestnikov’s OHL career, and his first four-goal game, and since he was traded to the Storm, he has 39 points (23 goals) in 35 games.

Braeden Bowman recorded his first five-point game as Guelph won their third straight to claim the night’s second star. Bowman’s 51 points this year rank third on the Storm while he leads the team with 26 goals.

Rookie netminder Carter George stopped a career high 48 shots to backstop Owen Sound to a 3-2 overtime win in Kitchener. While Colby Barlow buried the winner, George moved his record to 5-2-0 where he owns a .934 save percentage and a 2.13 GAA.

Nightly notes

OHL

George Diaco tied the game in the third, and then scored in the shootout, as did Ryan Winterton (SEA), as London beat Sarnia 4-3 in the latest Battle of the 402 to win their 40 th game of the season for the 20 th time in team history.

game of the season for the 20 time in team history. The Ottawa 67’s also hit the 40-win mark Friday courtesy of a 6-1 win over Windsor as six different skaters found the back of the net. It’s the 18 th time in franchise history that the 67’s have recorded at least 40 wins in a season. Tyler Boucher (OTT) made his return to the lineup after he was injured at the 2023 World Juniors.

time in franchise history that the 67’s have recorded at least 40 wins in a season. Tyler Boucher (OTT) made his return to the lineup after he was injured at the 2023 World Juniors. Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) made 33 saves to record his second shutout of the season as North Bay blanked Saginaw 4-0. The win was DiVincentiis’ 30th of the year, a new single-season Battalion record.

Brennan Othmann (NYR) had three points (2G, 1A) as the Petes won 5-2 against Oshawa to collect a fourth straight win and record their 30 th victory of the season.

victory of the season. Marc Boudreau scored twice as Sudbury collected a 5-2 win in Niagara to remain seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Kasper Larsen, Angus MacDonell and Mason Zebeski all had a goal and an assist as Mississauga doubled up Kingston 6-3.

Colby Barlow with his 39th of the season in OT! 2023 #NHLDraft prospect rips home his League-leading 11th game winner of the campaign as the @AttackOHL snap a five-game slide 🎥 pic.twitter.com/3plVHsXYhz — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 25, 2023

FOUR goals for @Storm_City's Max Namestnikov through two periods! 🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/WPObeUw95v — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 25, 2023

QMJHL

The Remparts got back to winning ways Friday with a 3-1 win over Drummondville as Patrick Roy’s squad recorded their 45 th win of the year. Charle Truchon had a career high two goals for Quebec.

win of the year. Charle Truchon had a career high two goals for Quebec. Jordan Dumais (CBJ) had three points (2G, 1A) to push his point-streak to 12 games while Alexandre Doucet scored his 45 th goal of the year as Halifax opened its 3-in-3 with a 5-2 win over Victoriaville.

goal of the year as Halifax opened its 3-in-3 with a 5-2 win over Victoriaville. Gatineau remained atop the Western Conference standings after a 7-3 victory against Chicoutimi that pushed their win streak to 12 games as Tristan Luneau (ANA) led the way with four points (1G, 3A). Riley Kidney (MTL) extended his point streak to 16 games in the process where he has a staggering 43 points.

Simon Hughes had the game-winner with 3:03 left in regulation as Charlottetown defeated Shawinigan 5-4 to win their third straight and hit the 50-point mark.

Maxime Coursol had a pair of goals as Rimouski doubled up Baie-Comeau 4-2 to register their 30 th win of the season.

win of the season. Miles Mueller’s 10th goal of the season 40 seconds into the third period stood as the decisive goal as Moncton won 2-1 over Acadie-Bathurst.

Un troisième point ce soir pour Truchon!#DeQuébecPourQuébec pic.twitter.com/EcELAg0TQm — X – Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) February 25, 2023

Pinpoint accuracy from Alex Doucet 🚨 Doucet (45) 5:36 2nd period

🍎 Whynot, Martin | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/MnqMt60X0I — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) February 25, 2023

WHL

Winnipeg got the best of Red Deer 2-1 as the top two teams in the Eastern Conference met Friday night. Matthew Savoie’s (BUF) 29 th goal of the year was the difference as the ICE won their CHL best 46 th game of the season.

goal of the year was the difference as the ICE won their CHL best 46 game of the season. Reid Schaefer (EDM) recorded four points (2G, 2A) as Seattle beat Tri-City 6-1 to make it nine consecutive wins.

Logan Stankoven (DAL) had three points (1G, 2A) to lead Kamloops to their 11 th straight win as they took down Lethbridge 6-2.

straight win as they took down Lethbridge 6-2. In Friday’s CHL on TSN broadcast, Chase Wheatcroft’s 36 th goal of the season was the overtime winner as Prince George beat Vancouver 5-4.

goal of the season was the overtime winner as Prince George beat Vancouver 5-4. Ryder Korczak (NYR) had the game-winner in the third as Moose Jaw held on to beat Swift Current 4-3 to register their 35 th win of the season.

win of the season. Connor Bedard’s 52 nd goal of the year gave Regina a 4-3 win over Brandon as he scored the game-winner with just 1:55 left in regulation as the Pats collected a third straight win. Bedard’s 111 points continue to lead the CHL.

goal of the year gave Regina a 4-3 win over Brandon as he scored the game-winner with just 1:55 left in regulation as the Pats collected a third straight win. Bedard’s 111 points continue to lead the CHL. Talyn Boyko made 27 saves to record his sixth WHL shutout as Kelowna won 4-0 in Edmonton. Dylan Wightman paced the Rockets offensively with two goals.

Carter Streek scored twice as Spokane stunned Portland 4-1

Sloan Stanick buried the overtime winner as Prince Albert knocked off Saskatoon 6-5 after they trailed 5-2 with less than 10 minutes left in regulation. Landon Kosior and Aiden Oiring each had three points (1G, 2A) in the win.

Who else but Chase Wheatcroft to finish it off in OT for the @PGCougars #CHLonTSN | @TheWHL pic.twitter.com/s0j2drSu1j — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 25, 2023

Watch live on CHL TV

