CHL Community Spotlight: November 2022

Each month, the Canadian Hockey League Community Spotlight highlights off-ice efforts that strive to make positive contributions, including local initiatives, social programs, game theme nights, and more in our 60 communities across Canada and the United States.

Nickelodeon Night in Winnipeg in support of Children’s Miracle Network

Sporting SpongeBob SquarePants themed jerseys, the Winnipeg ICE presented Nickelodeon Night. Putting the special themed jerseys up for auction in support of the Children’s Miracle Network, the non-profit strives to fund pediatric medical equipment, research, and critical treatment and health-care services.

Bulldogs unveil warmup jersey honouring Indigenous community

Unveiling an Indigenous themed sweater prior to their late November game against North Bay, the Hamilton Bulldogs paid tribute to the local and historic Indigenous community within Greater Hamilton. Designed by an Indigenous artist, the sweater brings together a blend of several symbolic elements. At season’s end, the jerseys will put up for auction in support of Police Athletic League for Students through the Six Nations Police Service.

In Remembrance in Moncton

Every November 11, Canadians take pause to honour those who paid the supremacy sacrifice in the First and Second World Wars, and it is no different across the CHL. Among the moving ceremonies came in Moncton where the Wildcats hosted a pregame ceremony that included past and present members of the Canadian Armed Forces as well as a ceremonial puck drop performed by Captain Francois Vidal who also serves as a club billet. Of utmost importance to the CHL, that fact is best recognized with the Memorial Cup, which in 2010 was rededicated to all fallen Canadian military personnel.

Fiddler-Schultz fills a Ford

Hosting his annual food drive, Calgary Hitmen captain Riley Fiddler-Schultz helped collect more than 800 pounds of food contributions and $2,500 in support of Veterans Food Bank of Calgary. A dedicated community volunteer, Fiddler-Schultz was previously presented with the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as the WHL’s Humanitarian of the Year.

Pink in the Rink Night in Mississauga

An annual cause across the CHL, the Mississauga Steelheads were one of many in November to host their annual Pink in the Rink game. The ninth annual Pink in the Game in Mississauga, the initiative helps support breast cancer research and awareness. Beyond the traditional pink-coloured jerseys that are later put up for auction, the special night included a ceremonial puck dropping honour breast cancer survivors and those still battling.

Mercer unveils Hockey Fights Cancer mask

An annual cause from coast to coast, among those to take part in the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative was Drummondville Voltigeurs netminder Riley Mercer whose mask featured a supportive decal. For Mercer, it is a cause that hits close to home. Like many, his family has faced the disease, including his grandfather, a devoted hockey fan who lost his courageous battle, as well his grandmother, who was very influential on his hockey career from an early age.

Girls Rock Night returns to Saskatoon

Supporting equality in sport, Girls Rock Night returned to Saskatoon in mid-November. Alongside the local organization Girls Rock Saskatoon – dedicated to female empowerment and fighting sexism and discrimination – the Blades hosted three celebrity guest speakers as part of the special evening, including Paralympian cyclist Keely Shaw, First Nations activist Ashley Callingbull, and TSN SportsCentre host Marissa Roberto.

Wake’s Sakes in support of the homeless

Launching a new community initiative, North Bay Battalion forward Dalyn Wakely announced ‘Wake’s Sakes’, a program in support of the homeless in North Bay and the surrounding area. With colder temperatures approaching, Wakely has encouraged Battalion fans to bring youth and adult-sized coats and winter wear to be donated to the homeless. Additionally, Wakely and two Battalion teammates will visit Gathering Place North Bay to assist staff in preparing and delivering meals for those in need.

A young fan’s unforgettable night in Rouyn-Noranda

Growing up around the game, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defenceman Dyllan Gill has seen the impact that athletes can make in their communities. Wanting to follow in those footsteps, the budding blue-liner made the most of a night at the game for a young fan, recently befriending a seven-year-old autistic fan who last season attended his first hockey game. This year, Gill gifted the young fan with a Huskies jersey and treated him to a photo and autograph session with his huskies teammates.