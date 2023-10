CHL accepting applications for Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship program

The Canadian Hockey League is thrilled to accept applications for its 2022 and 2023 Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship program.

The program, that was announced last year in Saint John, N.B., will provide two selected applicants each with an academic scholarship valued at C$5,000, awarded each year for a five-year period.

Beginning with the 2022 Memorial Cup that was held in Saint John, as well as the 2023 edition hosted by Kamloops, the Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship will continue to be implemented on an annual basis by each Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee.

Eligible applicants must be 17 to 22 years old, a resident of greater Saint John or Kamloops and are pursuing a post-secondary education in the region. They must be an active community volunteer who is dedicated to serving underrepresented community members in addition to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. Applicants must also include what receiving the scholarship would mean to them and the impact it would have.

In addition to the assessment, applicants must include two letters of reference (at least one from an academic instructor), an official high school transcript, an official college or university transcript (if applicable) and a resume.

To apply for the Saint John Legacy Scholarship Program, please click here

To apply for the Kamloops Legacy Scholarship Program, please click here