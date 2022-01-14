Canadian Hockey League postpones 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

The Canadian Hockey League in partnership with the Kitchener Rangers and Kubota Canada Ltd. announced today that due to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game originally scheduled for February 2 has been postponed.

A rescheduled date for the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will be announced at a later date. Information and ticket details on the rescheduled 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will be provided upon confirmation of the new date.

Digital and print at home tickets for the originally scheduled date will automatically update. Printed tickets for the originally scheduled date will be honoured for the rescheduled game. Print at home tickets that have already been printed will also be accepted at the new date and time.

The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game showcases top NHL Draft eligible talent from across the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League. More information about the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game including team rosters and coaches will be announced at a later date.