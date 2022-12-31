Canadian Hockey League Community Spotlight: December Recap

Each month, the Canadian Hockey League Community Spotlight highlights off-ice efforts that strive to make positive contributions, including local initiatives, social programs, game theme nights, and more in our 60 communities across Canada and the United States.

Shoresy Night in Sudbury

Paying tribute to the Canadian-made Shoresy television program – filmed in Sudbury – the Wolves unveiled limited edition themed jerseys to show their support. Available through silent auction, funds to purchase the jerseys will support the NEO Kids Foundation, a local organization that supports children’s health through the purchase of medical equipment and other leading initiatives.

Brandon’s Heroes

Four members of the Brandon Wheat Kings – Jake Chiasson, Calder Anderson, Nolan Ritchie, and Ben Thornton – are being celebrated in town and across the greater hockey community after successfully interceded to help a distressed man who was contemplating suicide.

Showing Pride in Cape Breton

Bringing the first-ever Pride Night to Cape Breton Island, the Eagles hosted the inaugural theme night by donning specially-designed uniforms that were later put up for raffle. Proceeds from jersey sales were in support of the local Cape Breton Youth Project as well as the Cape Breton Centre for Sexual Health.

Meet Beau’s Buddies

In partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters Barrie, Colts skaters Beau Akey and Beau Jelsma launched Beau’s Buddies, an initiative that will see each Saturday home game host members of Big Brothers Big Sisters Barrie, while also having the opportunity to take in the pre-game warm-up from the bench.

Teddy Bear Toss Night

Like many teams from coast to coast, the Edmonton Oil Kings took part in their annual Teddy Bear Toss Night, this year seeing more than 13,000 stuffed toys hit the ice, to be later collected and donated to local children’s charities and those in need. Across the CHL, more than 100,000 Teddy Bears were donated.

Breast cancer awareness in Val-d’Or

Hosting a special themed night aimed at raising funds for local charities and to raise awareness in the community, the Val-d’Or Foreurs were the latest QMJHL club to support Hockey Fights Cancer. The Foreurs hosted their special night on December 2 with proceeds supporting the local breast cancer foundation.

Kitchener’s next generation

With an eye toward the future, the Kitchener Rangers presented their Next Gen Game, an interactive experience for children 12 and under who had the opportunity to work alongside game operations staff and team trainers and experience the thrill of being involved with the game and taking it in from a different vantage point.

Successful Movember for Grouette

December started with a shave for Everett Silvertips forward Kyan Grouette who spent the prior month sporting no shortage of facial hair in support of men’s health – particularly prostate cancer – with the goal of raising $3,000. The initiative hits home for Grouette who previously lost his uncle to the disease in 2017.

Dumont’s lasting legacy

A leader on the ice and in the community, former Voltigeurs overage forward Charles-Antoine Dumont made his mark in Drummondville, most recently with the establishment of the Académie des Rouges hockey school, an initiative to help young players further develop their on-ice skills. Now part of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Dumont remains steadfast in his volunteerism.