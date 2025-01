KANATA, ONTARIO - JANUARY 2: Canadian players look on after a 4-3 Quarterfinal Round loss against Czechia at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship at Canadian Tire Centre on January 2, 2025 in Kanata, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by André Ringuette/IIHF)

Canada fall in 2025 World Juniors quarterfinals to Czechia

Edmonton’s Adam Jecho (STL) played hero for Czechia as for the second straight year Canada were eliminated in the quarterfinals at the World Juniors.

Jecho scored the game-winner on the power play with 39.4 seconds left in regulation to give Czechia a 4-3 win over the hosts. Just 12 months ago, Czechia defeated Canada at the same stage of the tournament.

“It’s hard to describe in words,” Jecho said. “It was a super tough battle, super tough game … but it’s always special [to beat Canada].”

As for Canada, it marks the first time they’ve suffered back-to-back losses at the quarterfinals stage in program history.

“We didn’t win the games that we had to,” London’s Oliver Bonk (PHI) said. “It’s disappointing.”

In five games at the tournament, Canada found the back of the net just 13 times and took a tournament high 34 minor penalties. Their 113 penalty minutes are 34 more than the closest team.

On the other hand, their 11 goals against are tied for the fewest in the tournament as Owen Sound’s Carter George (LA) registered a 1.76 GAA and .935 save percentage in four appearances.

“It’s hard, you get calls, you don’t get calls but that’s hockey,” Saskatoon’s Tanner Molendyk (NSH) said. “I thought we deserved better but we didn’t win the game.”

Late goals hurt Canada Thursday. Former Barrie and Kitchener forward Eduard Sale (SEA) put Czechia ahead 3-1 with just 2.1 seconds left in the first before Jecho’s game-winner came inside the final minute of regulation. Last year, Canada lost with just 11 seconds to play.

Calgary’s Tanner Howe (PIT) and Brampton’s Porter Martone (2025) had two of Canada’s three goals as the hosts rallied from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game with 4:18 to play.

But Jecho’s heroics ensured that Czechia will play for a medal for a third straight year after they collected a silver medal in 2023 and a bronze last year. Czechia hasn’t won gold since 2001 and will play the USA in Saturday’s semi-final.

“It means the world … to do it in front of a full house of Canada fans,” said Kelowna’s Jakub Stancl (STL) who scored in the first period. “It’s very special for us.”