Daily Recap: Canada begins victorious at 2022 World Juniors

Canada’s road to gold began on a high note Sunday as the national squad came away with a 6-3 victory versus Czechia in their round-robin opener at the 2022 World Juniors.

Opening the scoring for Canada was Peterborough Petes forward Mason McTavish (Anaheim Ducks) who capitalized at the four-minute mark of the opening frame before Everett Silvertips centre Michal Gut evened the score for the opposition.

Czechia then rallied for two more goals in the span of 51 seconds, drawing offense from Kelowna Rockets right-wing Pavel Novak (Minnesota Wild) and Regina Pats rearguard Stanislav Svozil (Columbus Blue Jackets) before Canada evened it at three a side entering the first intermission with a pair of tallies, the latter coming from Kitchener Rangers graduate Donovan Sebrango (Detroit Red Wings) who found the back of the net with 29 seconds remaining.

Canada’s unanswered offense then continued in the second half with three more markers that included a third-period power-play goal off the stick of Silvertips defenceman Olen Zellweger (Anaheim Ducks).

Meanwhile, among the top producers for Canada included Saginaw Spirit alumnus Cole Perfetti (Winnipeg Jets) who wrapped up the night with a trio of assists, while McTavish also added a helper to finish with a pair of points. Between the pipes, Kamloops Blazers netminder Dylan Garand (New York Rangers) turned aside 14 shots en route to victory.

Canada now looks to keep up its winning ways Tuesday versus Austria.

Sweden doubles up Russia

Special teams were the difference Sunday as Sweden capitalized three times on the man advantage and added a short-handed marker en route to a 6-3 victory versus Russia in round-robin action.

Among the goal scorers for the winning side included Barrie Colts forward Oskar Olausson (Colorado Avalanche) who opened the scoring with a power-play tally at the 5:24 mark of the first period.

Both sides now return to action Monday as Sweden faces off against Slovakia while Russia goes head-to-head against Switzerland.

Americans stave off late rally by Slovakia

The United States came away with a 3-2 victory versus Slovakia on Sunday thanks to three unanswered markers, highlighted by the eventual game-winning goal coming midway through the second period that drew an assist from St. Louis Blues prospect Tanner Dickinson of the Soo Greyhounds.

Meanwhile, the CHL was well represented by Slovakia who lit the lamp courtesy of a two-goal night from Los Angeles Kings draftee Martin Chromiak of the Kingston Frontenacs, while picking up assists were Chicoutimi Sagueneens forward Matej Kaslik, Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Samuel Knazko (Columbus Blue Jackets), and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada forward Oleksiy Myklukha.

The Americans will now look for their second-straight victory Tuesday versus Switzerland while Slovakia returns to action Monday against Sweden.

Finland picks up tidy win over Germany

Finland was nearly perfect against Germany on Sunday, allowing a lone goal on the man advantage before coming away with a 3-1 win.

Key to victory for the Finns was Ottawa Senators draftee Leevi Merilainen of the Kingston Frontenacs who turned aside 23 shots en route to the victory.

Finland now looks to make it two in a row in a Monday showdown versus Austria while Germany faces off against Czechia.