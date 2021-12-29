Daily Recap: Bedard’s historic night leads Canada to triumph over Austria

It was the Connor Bedard Show on Tuesday night.

In a round-robin showdown between Austria and Canada, the Regina Pats exceptional centre dominated with a four-goal outing in the 11-2 final, becoming the first Canadian 16-year-old to score at least a hat-trick at the World Juniors since Wayne Gretzky in 1977.

Bedard also joins Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins), Simon Gagne (Quebec Remparts), Brayden Schenn (Brandon Wheat Kings), Taylor Raddysh (Erie Otters), and Maxime Comtois (Drummondville Voltigeurs) for the most goals in a single game.

Outshooting Austria by a 64-22 margin Tuesday, also finding the back of the net for Canada included Peterborough Petes forward Mason McTavish (Anaheim Ducks) with a two-goal effort, in addition to Saginaw Spirit alumnus Cole Perfetti (Winnipeg Jets), Kamloops Blazers centre Logan Stankoven and Shawinigan Cataractes centre Mavrik Bourque, both Dallas Stars draftees, as well as Charlottetown Islanders defenceman Lukas Cormier (Vegas Golden Knights).

Meanwhile, McTavish, who added an assist to finish with a three-point night, joined Bedard, Bourque, Perfetti, Halifax Mooseheads centre Elliot Desnoyers (Philadelphia Flyers), Edmonton Oil Kings centre Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes), Windsor Spitfires left-wing Will Cuylle (New York Rangers), and Everett Silvertips blue-liner Ronan Seeley (Carolina Hurricanes) as one of eight Canadian skaters to close out the night with multiple points, while between the pipes Brett Brochu of the London Knights turned aside 20 shots to record his first win of the tournament.

Canada now looks to keep its perfect round-robin record in place when it returns to the ice Wednesday against Germany.