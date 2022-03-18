Bedard continues memorable season with 40th goal

Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard joined elite company Wednesday when he scored his 40th goal of the 2021-22 season in Lethbridge.

Bedard became just the second 16-year-old in the past 30 years, and sixth in WHL history, to reach the 40-goal mark during a regular season.

It’s just the latest accomplishment for a player who has quickly become the face of the Regina franchise as the Pats continue a chase for a berth in the WHL playoffs.

Regina enters the weekend holding the eighth and final post-season spot in the Eastern Conference with 51 points, one better than both the Prince Albert Raiders and Calgary Hitmen.

No WHL player has more points in 2022 than Bedard, whose 49 points (23G-26A) since January 1 are tied for the League lead with Ben King of the Red Deer Rebels.

No WHL player has enjoyed a longer scoring streak this season than Bedard, who heads into the weekend having registered at least a point in his last 19 games, a feat matched only this season by Kamloops sniper Logan Stankoven.

“I don’t really think anything surprises me anymore with that kid,” Pats assistant coach Brad Herauf told reginapats.com earlier this week. “It’s just special to be a part of it, and to just sit here and watch. John [Paddock] said a couple times in practice to me, he leaned over and [said] ‘Enjoy it, you’re not going to see a player like this again’.”

As far as the elite company is concerned, Bedard joins longtime NHLer Jeff Friesen (himself a former Pat) as 16-year-olds to score 40 or more goals in the past three decades. Friesen put up 45 markers with Regina during the 1992-93 season.

Bedard is the sixth 16-year-old to do it in League history, joining the likes of Glen Goodall, who fired in 63 goals in his 16-year-old season with the Seattle Thunderbirds in 1986-87, and a trio of Memorial Cup Champions in Kimbi Daniels (43 goal with Swift Current in 1989-90), Mark Pederson (42 goals with Medicine Hat in 1984-85) and Dave Pasin (40 goals with Prince Albert in 1982-83).

Bedard is one of 6 @CHLHockey players in the last 25 years to score 40 goals in a season as a 16-year-old. The others:

Sidney Crosby (03-04)

John Tavares (05-06 & 06-07)

Steven Stamkos (06-07)

Taylor Hall (07-08)

Alexis LaFreniere (17-18)#CHLStats | #CB98 https://t.co/ZZK6CABLF3 — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) March 17, 2022

The Pats have 13 games left on their regular season schedule, beginning with a contest in Moose Jaw this coming Saturday (7:00 p.m. MT, Mosaic Place). Given his recent pace, a 50-goal season remains a distinct possibility for Bedard.

Regardless of how many times he fills the net, though, the real goal is to continue playing once those 13 games are through.