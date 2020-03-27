A message from CHL President Dan MacKenzie

To the Canadian Hockey League family,

I know this has been a difficult and emotional few weeks from uncertainty to sudden disappointment given the cancellation of our season, playoffs, and Memorial Cup championship.

Eight months ago when I stepped into this role I was excited to be part of one of hockey’s greatest traditions in Kelowna when I would have the opportunity to present the Memorial Cup to our league’s best for the 102nd straight year.

To win a championship takes teamwork, strength of character, and commitment. And even though hockey has been put on hold, I’m encouraged by how these qualities have continued to shine brightly from coast-to-coast as we face challenges far bigger than sport.

Teamwork in the way that our league’s leaders and 60 clubs came together with the shared goal of doing what’s best to preserve the safety and well-being of our players, their families, staff, and fans. Persevering through this pandemic is a test of character but already countless individuals have shown strength in how they’ve supported one another and continued to serve as role models for those around them. And as we move forward, our efforts will turn to building all facets of our league with a commitment to delivering a new season filled with positive experiences for all of our stakeholders.

I would like to thank our teams, coaches, billets, league and team staff, and most importantly our players for their dedication this season and for the many great moments we’re so fortunate to have enjoyed. I wish those graduating the best of luck in your next chapters, whether they be in professional hockey or academic fields, and hope that the skills you developed both on and off the ice serve you well in your future pursuits.

Thank you to our partners for your ongoing support, for helping us make a difference in our communities, and for enhancing our league and player environment.

And thank you to our passionate fans. You are truly the ones who make the CHL special.

Until our next puck drops, I wish everyone lots of love, safety, and good health. We’re in this together.

Yours in hockey,

Dan MacKenzie

President, Canadian Hockey League