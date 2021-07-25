MENU
July 25, 2021

87 CHL players selected in 2021 NHL Draft

NHL Draft

 

The Canadian Hockey League is proud to announce that 87 CHL players were selected in the 2021 NHL Draft, accounting for more than 39 percent of all selections and the most from any league in addition to the CHL’s best showing since 2017.

“Congratulations to the 87 players from across the Canadian Hockey League and their families who have realized a lifelong dream in being drafted into the NHL,” said CHL President Dan MacKenzie. “In addition to being gifted athletes, the CHL experience has prepared them for the next level of their careers both on and off the ice.”

In all, the 87 selections accounted for 33 from the Western Hockey League, 30 from the Ontario Hockey League, and 24 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The selections counted 50 forwards, 31 defencemen, and six goaltenders.

By round, the CHL saw 15 first-round selections, 11 selections in each of the second and third rounds, 13 fourth-round selections, 18 fifth-round selections, 12 sixth-round selections, and seven selections in the final round.

A total of 47 of 60 CHL clubs were represented with at least one selection, headlined by the Edmonton Oil Kings, Gatineau Olympiques, and London Knights who each had four players drafted.

Additionally, 30 of 32 NHL franchises made at least one selection from the CHL, headlined by the Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks each with six selections.

Round Overall First Last Position CHL Team NHL Team
1 3 Mason McTavish C Peterborough Anaheim
1 8 Brandt Clarke D Barrie Los Angeles
1 9 Dylan Guenther RW Edmonton Arizona
1 12 Cole Sillinger C Medicine Hat Columbus
1 15 Sebastian Cossa G Edmonton Detroit
1 16 Brennan Othmann LW Flint NY Rangers
1 17 Zachary Bolduc C Rimouski St. Louis
1 22 Xavier Bourgault RW Shawinigan Edmonton
1 23 Wyatt Johnston C Windsor Dallas
1 26 Carson Lambos D Winnipeg Minnesota
1 27 Zachary L’Heureux LW Halifax Nashville
1 29 Chase Stillman RW Sudbury New Jersey
1 30 Zachary Dean C Gatineau Vegas
1 31 Logan Mailloux D London Montreal
1 32 Nolan Allan D Prince Albert Chicago
2 34 Olen Zellweger D Everett Anaheim
2 35 Ryker Evans D Regina Seattle
2 38 Daniil Chayka D Guelph Vegas
2 39 Zack Ostapchuk LW Vancouver Ottawa
2 42 Francesco Pinelli C Kitchener Los Angeles
2 47 Logan Stankoven C Kamloops Dallas
2 49 Ben Roger D London Ottawa
2 55 Vincent Iorio D Brandon Washington
2 56 Evan Nause D Quebec Florida
2 62 Colton Dach LW Saskatoon Chicago
2 63 Riley Kidney C Acadie-Bathurst Montreal
3 65 Jayden Grubbe C Red Deer NY Rangers
3 67 Ryan Winterton C Hamilton Seattle
3 75 Ryder Korczak C Moose Jaw NY Rangers
3 76 Tyson Hinds D Rimouski Anaheim
3 77 Cole Huckins C Acadie-Bathurst Calgary
3 81 Ben Gaudreau G Sarnia San Jose
3 85 Brett Harrison C Oshawa Boston
3 86 Caedan Bankier C Kamloops Minnesota
3 89 Cameron Whynot D Halifax Calgary
3 93 Tristan Lennox G Saginaw NY Islanders
3 95 Josh Bloom LW Saginaw Buffalo
4 97 Olivier Nadeau RW Shawinigan Buffalo
4 99 Ville Ottavainen D Kitchener Seattle
4 103 Gannon Laroque D Victoria San Jose
4 105 Ethan Del Mastro D Mississauga Chicago
4 111 Conner Roulette LW Seattle Dallas
4 112 Talyn Boyko G Tri-City NY Rangers
4 113 William Trudeau D Charlottetown Montreal
4 116 Jake Chiasson RW Brandon Edmonton
4 118 Kyle Masters D Red Deer Minnesota
4 121 Ethan Cardwell RW Barrie San Jose
4 123 Carson Latimer RW Edmonton Ottawa
4 124 Jack Matier D Ottawa Nashville
4 127 Josh Pillar C Kamloops Minnesota
5 130 Sean Tschigerl LW Calgary Anaheim
5 131 Jacob Melanson RW Acadie-Bathurst Seattle
5 133 James Malatesta LW Quebec Columbus
5 135 Artem Guryev C Peterborough San Jose
5 136 Robert Orr C Halifax Carolina
5 139 Manix Landry C Gatineau Arizona
5 141 Cole Jordan D Moose Jaw Calgary
5 143 Jacob Holmes D Soo Dallas
5 145 Tyson Galloway D Calgary St. Louis
5 147 Justin Robidas C Val-d’Or Carolina
5 148 Gage Alexander G Winnipeg Anaheim
5 150 Joshua Roy C Sherbrooke Montreal
5 153 Ty Voit RW Sarnia Toronto
5 154 Isaac Belliveau D Gatineau Pittsburgh
5 155 Oscar Plandowski D Charlottetown Detroit
5 156 Max McCue LW London San Jose
5 159 Viljami Marjala LW Quebec Buffalo
5 160 Cameron MacDonald C Saint John Tampa Bay
6 165 Ben Boyd RW Charlottetown Columbus
6 166 Pasquale Zito RW Windsor Detroit
6 168 Jack Beck LW Ottawa Calgary
6 170 Bryce Montgomery D London Carolina
6 173 Lucas Ciona LW Seattle Calgary
6 174 Ethan Samson D Prince George Philadelphia
6 175 Francesco Arcuri LW Kingston Dallas
6 176 Dru Krebs D Medicine Hat Washington
6 178 Connor Lockhart C Erie Vancouver
6 179 Simon Knak W Portland Nashville
6 181 Ryan Mast D Sarnia Boston
6 191 Xavier Simoneau C Drummondville Montreal
7 193 Tyson Kozak C Portland Buffalo
7 194 Ryan McCleary D Portland Pittsburgh
7 199 Evgenii Kashnikov D Gatineau San Jose
7 210 Braden Hache D Kingston Florida
7 212 Maximus Wanner D Moose Jaw Edmonton
7 214 Joe Vrbetic G North Bay Montreal
7 216 Jalen Luypen LW Edmonton Chicago
