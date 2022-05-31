55 CHL alumni advance to 2022 Stanley Cup Conference Finals
A total of 55 Canadian Hockey League graduates have advanced to the Conference Finals of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The total counts 25 alumni from the Ontario Hockey League followed by 21 from the Western Hockey League and nine from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In all, 30 CHL franchises are represented by at least one graduate headlined by the Erie Otters and London Knights each with six players and followed by the Kelowna Rockets with four. The Drummondville Voltigeurs lead the QMJHL with two players competing.
Counting Stanley Cup Playoffs rosters, the Edmonton Oilers lead all NHL clubs with 18 CHL graduates followed by the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning each with 13 and the Colorado Avalanche with 11.
Among the contenders for Conn Smythe Trophy honours as the Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP includes Oilers superstars Connor McDavid (Erie Otters) and Leon Draisaitl (Kelowna Rockets) both of whom have collected 26 points through 12 games.
Colorado Avalanche (11)
Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Val-d’Or 2016
Andre Burakovsky, Erie 2014
Bowen Byram, Vancouver 2020
Samuel Girard, Shawinigan 2017
Darren Helm, Medicine Hat 2007
Nazem Kadri, London 2010
Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer 2011
Gabriel Landeskog, Kitchener 2011
Kurtis MacDermid, Erie 2015
Nathan MacKinnon, Halifax 2013
Ryan Murray, Everett 2013
Edmonton Oilers (18)
Tyson Barrie, Kelowna 2011
Evan Bouchard, London 2019
Derick Brassard, Drummondville 2007
Cody Ceci, Owen Sound 2013
Leon Draisaitl, Kelowna 2015
Warren Foegele, Erie 2017
Evander Kane, Vancouver 2009
Zack Kassian, Windsor 2011
Duncan Keith, Kelowna 2003
Brett Kulak, Vancouver 2014
Connor McDavid, Erie 2015
Ryan McLeod, Mississauga 2019
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Red Deer 2011
Darnell Nurse, Soo 2015
Kris Russell, Medicine Hat 2007
Derek Ryan, Spokane 2007
Mike Smith, Sudbury 2002
Kailer Yamamoto, Spokane 2018
New York Rangers (13)
Samuel Blais, Charlottetown 2016
Julien Gauthier, Saint John 2017
Tim Gettinger, Soo 2018
Barclay Goodrow, North Bay 2014
Libor Hajek, Regina 2018
Dryden Hunt, Moose Jaw 2016
Alexis Lafreniere, Rimouski 2020
Greg McKegg, London 2012
Ryan Reaves, Brandon 2007
Matthew Robertson, Edmonton 2021
Braden Schneider, Brandon 2021
Ryan Strome, Niagara 2013
Jarred Tinordi, London 2012
Tampa Bay Lightning (13)
Zach Bogosian, Peterborough 2008
Erik Cernak, Erie 2017
Anthony Cirelli, Erie 2017
Cal Foote, Kelowna 2018
Brandon Hagel, Red Deer 2019
Nikita Kucherov, Rouyn-Noranda 2013
Patrick Maroon, London 2008
Ondrej Palat, Drummondville 2011
Nicholas Paul, North Bay 2015
Corey Perry, London 2005
Brayden Point, Moose Jaw 2016
Mikhail Sergachev, Windsor 2017
Steven Stamkos, Sarnia 2008