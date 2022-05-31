55 CHL alumni advance to 2022 Stanley Cup Conference Finals

A total of 55 Canadian Hockey League graduates have advanced to the Conference Finals of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The total counts 25 alumni from the Ontario Hockey League followed by 21 from the Western Hockey League and nine from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In all, 30 CHL franchises are represented by at least one graduate headlined by the Erie Otters and London Knights each with six players and followed by the Kelowna Rockets with four. The Drummondville Voltigeurs lead the QMJHL with two players competing.

Counting Stanley Cup Playoffs rosters, the Edmonton Oilers lead all NHL clubs with 18 CHL graduates followed by the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning each with 13 and the Colorado Avalanche with 11.

Among the contenders for Conn Smythe Trophy honours as the Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP includes Oilers superstars Connor McDavid (Erie Otters) and Leon Draisaitl (Kelowna Rockets) both of whom have collected 26 points through 12 games.

Colorado Avalanche (11)

Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Val-d’Or 2016

Andre Burakovsky, Erie 2014

Bowen Byram, Vancouver 2020

Samuel Girard, Shawinigan 2017

Darren Helm, Medicine Hat 2007

Nazem Kadri, London 2010

Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer 2011

Gabriel Landeskog, Kitchener 2011

Kurtis MacDermid, Erie 2015

Nathan MacKinnon, Halifax 2013

Ryan Murray, Everett 2013

Edmonton Oilers (18)

Tyson Barrie, Kelowna 2011

Evan Bouchard, London 2019

Derick Brassard, Drummondville 2007

Cody Ceci, Owen Sound 2013

Leon Draisaitl, Kelowna 2015

Warren Foegele, Erie 2017

Evander Kane, Vancouver 2009

Zack Kassian, Windsor 2011

Duncan Keith, Kelowna 2003

Brett Kulak, Vancouver 2014

Connor McDavid, Erie 2015

Ryan McLeod, Mississauga 2019

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Red Deer 2011

Darnell Nurse, Soo 2015

Kris Russell, Medicine Hat 2007

Derek Ryan, Spokane 2007

Mike Smith, Sudbury 2002

Kailer Yamamoto, Spokane 2018

New York Rangers (13)

Samuel Blais, Charlottetown 2016

Julien Gauthier, Saint John 2017

Tim Gettinger, Soo 2018

Barclay Goodrow, North Bay 2014

Libor Hajek, Regina 2018

Dryden Hunt, Moose Jaw 2016

Alexis Lafreniere, Rimouski 2020

Greg McKegg, London 2012

Ryan Reaves, Brandon 2007

Matthew Robertson, Edmonton 2021

Braden Schneider, Brandon 2021

Ryan Strome, Niagara 2013

Jarred Tinordi, London 2012

Tampa Bay Lightning (13)

Zach Bogosian, Peterborough 2008

Erik Cernak, Erie 2017

Anthony Cirelli, Erie 2017

Cal Foote, Kelowna 2018

Brandon Hagel, Red Deer 2019

Nikita Kucherov, Rouyn-Noranda 2013

Patrick Maroon, London 2008

Ondrej Palat, Drummondville 2011

Nicholas Paul, North Bay 2015

Corey Perry, London 2005

Brayden Point, Moose Jaw 2016

Mikhail Sergachev, Windsor 2017

Steven Stamkos, Sarnia 2008